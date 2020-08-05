Station Arts Centre excited to open new exhibition

Tillsonburg Station Arts Centre is hosting its first ‘in’ gallery exhibit since COVID-19 arrived in March.

The exhibit, which opened July 24, will be on display Monday-Saturday until August 21.

Ingersoll Artists in Residence highlights the diverse artwork and talent of eight artists that participated in the Ingersoll Residency program developed by Sue Simpson.

Simpson developed the program, which began in August 2019, to provide three studio spaces for residencies with the artists changing every three months. It is a mentoring program at Ingersoll’s 50-plus Activity Centre and each artist teaches a workshop to the centre’s members.

Simpson was thrilled to be able to offer this program to their community and worked as one of the first artists in residence.

“She sends a great big thank you to Ingersoll’s 50-plus Activity Centre for offering space and support to initiate this program,” said Tabitha Verbuyst, Program and Community Coordinator and Gallery Curator at the Tillsonburg Station Arts Centre.

Due to Covid-19 the Station’s programs are currently on hold, but they will be back in the future when times and health concerns are safe to do so.

The Ingersoll Artists in Residence exhibit includes the works of John Ashby, Mike Brouse, Heather MacIntosh, Deb Riopelle, Sue Simpson, Vonnie Snyder, Janet Whittington and Linda Yeoman.

“Please feel free to stop into the Station Arts Centre Monday-Saturday, July 24th – August 21st to see this stunning display of works,” said Verbuyst. “Admission is always free.”