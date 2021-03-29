Spring Break activities at the library

Article content

It’s not in March this year, but the Spring School Break is fast approaching.

If you are interested in family activities, be sure to check out the Oxford County Library, and the Tillsonburg branch.

“Our Spring Break week of programming is from April 12 to 16,” said Holly Brown, Literacy and Innovation Specialist at the Tillsonburg Branch of the Oxford County Library. “We’re calling it March Break: The Remix.”

Some of their Spring Break programming hosted on Zoom will require registration, including Story Yoga for young children.

“It’s a virtual family yoga class,” said Brown. “We’re partnering with Lisa Clark from The Aura House.”

The yoga story will be geared toward ages three to seven, but the whole family can participate.

“It’s like reading a child’s story and then doing some yoga movements and breath work that pairs with the story. It’s like a yoga story time.

“We’re also partnering with Mad Science and the Crayola Imagine Arts Academy to offer some hands on programing called Crayola Coiled Turtles, and we’re running it three times during the week,” said Brown, noting the program is for ages 6-12.