Spirit’s Whisper Ranch offers support for PTSD

Police officer Steve Stokan has had PTSD for 24 years of his 28-year career.

One of 220 London Project Trauma Support members, which includes first responders and military personnel from across Southwestern Ontario, Stokan said there were few resources for first responders when he “crashed” in 2016. He did not want to join a 60-day residential program for Traumatic Stress Recovery.

“I just didn’t want to go there,” said Stokan. “Since 2017 we’ve been coming to Spirit’s Whisper Ranch on group retreats. We started coming out here after we were invited for ‘group’… and out here I feel like I don’t have PTSD. I feel calm, I feel like all my symptoms melt away.”

Owned and operated by Kristi Rockley, who had a 20-year policing career, Spirit’s Whisper Ranch, south of Straffordville, has a herd of seven horses (two are currently off-site) offering horse-guided learning experiences.

Stokan said first responders and their spouses have experienced themed retreats including paint days, psycho-educational days and regular ‘group’ days.

“If you’re a member of ‘group’ you’ll realize that you’re a normal person having a normal reaction due to the things that you see or commit.”

Their members come from Windsor, Chatham, Woodstock, Brantford and more. Some even crossed the border from Detroit.

There are Project Trauma Support groups all over Ontario and the London area group is the largest in Canada.

With 5,500 first responders experiencing PTSD in Ontario, and 11,000 in Canada, Stokan said the country has third highest PTSD rate in the world.