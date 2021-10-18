This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content Tammy Gould, organizer of the Oct. 16-17 open house and fundraiser at Spirit’s Whisper Ranch, was able to see firsthand how horses connect with visitors.

Article content “What she (Kristi Rockley) and the herd do for people is amazing,” said Gould, who earlier visited Spirit’s Whisper Ranch with her sister Kathy Gould. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Spirit’s Whisper Ranch connects with open house visitors Back to video Rockley has operated the 100-acre ranch – a space for ‘care, healing and growth’ – south of Straffordville on Jackson Line for the last 11 plus years. The open house featured 43 vendors, entertainment both days (Fred Hodgson on Saturday, Courtney Bowles on Sunday), Maddie Moo’s chipwagon, K-9 Country Inn Working Service Dogs, spiritual readings, and a raffle with items donated by vendors. “We had vendors from Orillia and Barrie and all over the place that wanted to come here and be part of and support,” said Rockley. “It just makes my heart sing. It all goes to the herd care – 100 per cent of the vendor fees and (admission) donations raised here goes to the care of the horses. Every bit helps. The two-day weekend open house also provided Spirit’s Whisper Ranch an opportunity to educate visitors, estimated to be several hundred, about the herd and what they have to offer. “We do horse-guided learning experiences,” said Rockley, “and we still work with all walks of life, so anybody who feels called to the horses … because the horses customize the experience to that individual or group coming in. “We have a special focus with our first responders and military heroes that are healing through PTSD, that the horses are so impactful with in helping that journey as well. But we are not going to turn away that has the call to the horse, for sure.”

Article content Spirit’s Whisper Ranch operates year-round with an indoor horse arena. “The horses live at liberty here, they get the choice of participating or not, being in the barn or outside. So we go year-round and if there’s inclement weather, we do the connection stuff in the barn.” Learning experiences can be scheduled any day of the week for optimal schedule flexibility. “If the moment is ‘now,’ when they feel drawn to do it, we try to accommodate what people need.” Rockley said the number of people who want horse-guided learning experiences has not diminished since they first opened years ago. “It’s sort of going up. It’s neat because in our 11 years now, in hindsight, the herd has shifted and changed what we’re doing and how we’re doing it – I follow their lead with new exercises. So it’s beautiful to watch and follow their lead because they are the ones guiding everything. I might be on the lines but they are driving the wagon,” Rockley added with a laugh. “From the very beginning, after Spirit started all this and then with our second horse, Scotland, and we realized we were going to have a herd, I set the intention that ‘I’m not looking for horses.’” That meant horses have ‘found their own way’ to Spirit’s Whisper Ranch. The ranch has been home to 19 horses in total – some late in their lives – as the ranch grew and progressed. Three of the current horses (Spirit, Anukis and Nial) were part of the original herd. Elegant Lady, lead mare, has been at the ranch seven years and Hercules, a 20-year-old spotted draft, five years. Gracie and Blue are the newest herd members.

Article content “Hercules is quite the character. He is our trauma specialist as well.” Some horses only spent a short time at the ranch, Rockley noted. “They still come here to be honoured and loved in their last days, even if it’s for a short time. It’s never long enough for us, that is for sure, but it’s their choices, their wishes, they get to be honoured for who they are. “And new horses bring in new ideas and new shifts and new energies. They lead, I follow.” This year, Rockley installed two 16-foot glamping tents to offer accommodation for those coming for overnight training – including the service dog training – or “just people who want to come and disconnect and unplug.” “We hope to expand more into that next year.” She also created a new 65-foot meditation circle in a wooded area. “That space chose itself – it’s another magical spot. You can meditate or hang out or relax or disconnect or whatever you are needing to do in that moment. That space, like the horses do, surrounds you and holds you in sacred space.” Over the last few months, still slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Rockley spent time creating a new website, rebranding and refocusing. “It (COVID-19) definitely impacted. It shut things down and quieted things considerably and things are just starting to open back up now again. Because of COVID, I think there is a lot more need. COVID created a lot more need for this type of connection, to come back to ‘centre,’ coming back to ‘home.’” The next step for Spirit’s Whisper Ranch, as they develop cohort programs, is offering more on-site accommodations. The first responder and military personnel programs need to be self-contained, she explained.

Article content “It’s always been in our dreams and plans but that is what we are hoping the next step will be, to get some kind of year-round accommodation on site because that will help open things up a lot more as well. You come in, close the gate, and you’re here for the duration… “Connections are where the true magic happens. So it’s finding those right partnerships and connections to work together, all going with the same intention going in the same direction.” For more information on Spirit’s Whisper Ranch visit the website (spiritswhisperranch.ca), call or text 519-872-8800, find them on Facebook, or email spiritswhisperranch@gmail.com . cabbott@postmedia.com

