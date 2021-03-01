SPENCER: Maybe it’s time to let it go?

In yoga there is a practice called Aparigraha. It is the concept of non-possessiveness, non-attachment, non-grasping or non-greediness. It is the lesson of letting go.

You begin to question yourself, wondering why it feels like you are frequently trying to push a square peg through a round hole. You end up feeling depleted and exhausted. But it is a problematic situation that in most cases is a choice. Don’t let go or let go?

SPENCER: Maybe it’s time to let it go?

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Whether it’s a career, a friendship, a lover, a mindset such as denial or resentment, staying in the energy of feeling annoyed, frustrated, stressed and even broken creates ‘unhealth’ and unhappiness.

Letting go can be hard or even exceptionally difficult when you know it could have been different, better or you fear the unknown. Often times a mix of feelings and emotions cloud our logic creating a F.O.G. (fear, obligation or guilt). It can seem as though the art of letting go is not a masterpiece but often a hot mess of confusion and complication.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

What do you hold on to (maybe a little too tightly) in your life?

By letting go and releasing what is no longer useful, we open ourselves to fresh ideas, new relationships, and more harmonious ways of living and being. By letting go, we open doors.

Stagnate: (verb) deteriorate by lack of action.

Everything that isn’t shifting and growing, is stagnant or worse, tearing us down. Many times in our lives (professional, personal or interpersonal) we hang out in the swamp of stagnation. Our lack of action creates deterioration, stress and even sickness.

If we are finding ourselves having the same unwavering repetitive conversation or argument, maybe it’s time to let go.

If you are having frequent “deja-poos” (same crap, different day), maybe it’s time to let go.

If you like the potential but never a reality, maybe it’s time to let go.

If people are just taking from you but not giving to the relationship, maybe it’s time to let go.

If someone is stepping on you, to build themselves up, maybe it’s time to let go.

If you find yourself continuously complaining about a person or situation, maybe it’s time to let go.

If you are feeling stressed and unappreciated in your job or in a relationship, maybe it’s time to let go.

If you no longer trust the people around you at work or in your personal life, maybe it’s time to let go.

If you keep waiting for something or someone to change, maybe it’s time to let go.

If what you are doing is not working, maybe it’s time to let go.

I am not talking about singular or dual same experiences but consistently, progressively and ongoing experiences. And the letting go might not be an actual physical letting go but an internal process of letting go of existing belief systems, mindsets, attitudes or feelings.

Take time to ask the tough questions and truly honour the truth in the answers. When we let go of that which no longer serves us, we free ourselves to pursue more meaning, passion, love and joy. Life is a balance of holding on and letting go. By allowing ourselves to release, we can spend more energy where it matters.