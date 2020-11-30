Spa Marché treats ‘the whole person’

Spa Marché may be the newest health and wellness business in Tillsonburg, but it has roots in town going back almost 20 years.

“Cardio Plus has been here since 2001, and the spa has been here 10 years,” said owner Mandy McLaughlin, who rebranded Cardio Plus into Spa Marché with a much broader business plan.

“With the pandemic I had to come up with something,” said McLaughlin. “I decided, ‘you know what, we’re just going to go all in.’”

Renovations started in September, and the full reopening of both sides of the Spa Marché building – health and wellness – opened in November.

“I’ve always had a passion for health and wellness, and it’s just been a full circle. I believe in treating the whole person and that’s what we’re creating here at Spa Marché.

“The nice thing with the addition, I still kept fitness in it. I have rented space to a personal trainer, following the guidelines with the pandemic, and we have one-on-one personal training where it’s clean and staff.

“We have a kinesiologist on staff, which is pretty cool. And we still offer the online weight loss portion, it’s just the way of the times and that’s what we had to come up with. A lot of the gym members have said ‘you’ve kept it all.’”

Wellness services at Spa Marché include (or will soon include) a personal training studio, chiropractor, RMT massage, fascia stretch therapy, counsellor, naturopathic doctors, holistic nutrition and laser therapy.

Spa services include facials, lashes, pedicures, manicures, sugar waxing, and organic spray tan and teeth whitening.

“It’s all on the door,” smiled McLaughlin. “And you can find all the different therapists and health professionals on our website (spamarche.ca). You can also follow us on Instagram and Facebook.”

A lot of people asked McLaughlin where she came up with the name Spa Marché.

“It stands for Spa Market, but right when this all kind of happened, when we were just opening up things again (in June), I went to the Tillsonburg Farmers Market and I said, this is exactly what I want inside my building, but for wellness. You can go to the Farmers Market and you get the best of the best, and unique stuff.”

McLaughlin said the idea was to have multiple companies coming together to collaborate under one roof, working together.

“I tell all the customers we will work with you, we will work together. With mental health, I wanted a facility where we can help others.”

The focus is on mind, body, soul.

“That’s why I came up with this Spa Marché definition. ‘A place where you can treat the whole person. Tailored personalized therapies and products specific to them. Making you feel your best self.’ That’s my vision.

“And not only that, I am going to march on through this. I will not let the economy control me, I am going to control it. You have to get creative and come up with other ways to make these problems look small. Find a way. And find creative ideas to get everybody to come together and collaborate, and that’s what we’ve done. That’s the No. 1 thing.

“Everyone who comes in (businesses) has to have the same vision as me, and so far it’s looking that way and we’re just going to march on through.

“Our specialty is skin care and we’re finally building that back up. We’re going to have lots of counselling, lots of cool, cool therapies. And we already have a lot of cool therapies.”

***

Cardio Plus, a female-only gym, shut down in March, then got the go-ahead to reopen in June, but with restrictions.

“I still didn’t know what I was going to do,” said McLaughlin. “With the new regulations we were only allowed five people in and we had to space out the equipment – I had to remove 50 per cent of the equipment, people had to book appointments. It was just not feasible to stay open.”

To reopen the spa, they could only have 10 people in the building.

“When you have 13 staff, that’s fun.”

McLaughlin decided during a difficult June-to-August interval to reimagine the business and expand.

About 300 gym members were reimbursed membership fees, said McLaughlin, but she noted many of them are now Spa Marché customers.

