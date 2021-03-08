Southwestern Public Health vaccination clinic bookings start March 9
Eligible residents of Oxford and Elgin counties may book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine starting March 9 at 9 a.m.
Appointments will be available at the new Southwestern Public Health region vaccination clinic sites at Goff Hall in Woodstock (381 Finkle Street) and St. Thomas-Elgin Memorial Arena in St. Thomas (80 Wilson Ave), as well as available locations in London and Middlesex counties.
Adults 80 years of age and older, and Indigenous adults ages 55 and older, are invited to book at this time. More age group cohorts will be announced in the future as more vaccine is available in the region.
To book an appointment online, go to www.covidvaccinelm.ca. Locate the City of Woodstock Goff Hall option or City of St. Thomas Memorial Arena option from the ‘location’ dropdown menu.
To book an appointment by phone, call 226-289-3560 (8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday to Sunday)
The appointments opening on Tuesday are for the week of March 15.
“Blocks of appointments open based on vaccine supply,” said Jaime Fletcher, program manager of the COVID-19 Vaccination Task Force in a media release.
“There will be enough vaccine for everyone,” said Fletcher. “No one will be left behind. If you do not get an appointment on the first day, or cannot get through by phone, don’t panic. You will have an opportunity to try again very shortly. More appointments will become available regularly.”
Those being vaccinated are welcome to bring a support person with them to their appointment only if they require assistance related to any mobility, visual, hearing or cognitive concern. The support person will need to pass a COVID-19 screening questionnaire upon arrival. Support people will not be able to receive the vaccine unless they are also eligible and have an appointment.
To ensure physical distancing, there will be no lineups, so arrive ‘just on time,’ wearing a short-sleeved shirt and wearing a face covering.
Bring a completed consent form to your appointment to avoid delays at the clinic. Consent forms are available www.swpublichealth.ca/vaccineconsent.