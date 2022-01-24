Southwestern Public Health urges Oxford, Elgin residents to ‘get boosted’

Recently released data from Public Health Ontario showed unvaccinated adults 60 years of age or older were roughly 19 times more likely to be placed in the hospital due to COVID-19, compared to adults 60 and older with a third dose.

Southwestern Public Health is urging the 26,000 residents who are 50 and older and who have two but not three doses to book their ‘boosters.’

“We are concerned about the misconception that Omicron is just a mild infection,” said medical officer of health Dr. Joyce Lock. “The reason it is mild is because of vaccination.

“Your risk of an ICU admission due to COVID-19 is reduced by 90 per cent if you are fully vaccinated. Do not take for granted the role vaccines have in getting us through this wave.”

Earlier in January, the province urged health units to prioritize school staff and school-aged children to protect the return to in-person learning. In response two new clinics were opened in the Oxford and Elgin region – Jan. 21 in Aylmer and Jan. 25 at the Tillsonburg Community Centre. Educators and school support staff, as well as students and their families, were encouraged to book a vaccination as early as possible.

The two one-day clinics also welcomed workers in childcare and Long-Term Care and Retirement Homes, and adults aged 18 and older who have not yet had a first, second, or booster dose.

As of Monday morning, there were still many appointments available at the Tillsonburg clinic Tuesday, Jan. 25 (10-3 in the Tillsonburg Lions Den) and they welcomed walk-ins for people seeking first doses, pregnant women, and people aged 50 or older seeking boosters.

The health unit also offers select evening and weekend appointments for families to complete a two-dose series for their school-aged child. Visit swpublichealth.ca/covid19vaccine for clinic hours. Appointments are required at all public health vaccination clinics unless otherwise noted. Visit www.covidvaccineLM.ca or call 1-800-922-0096 ext. 9 to book.

“Please do not underestimate how unpredictable COVID-19 can be,” said Lock. “Keeping up your immunity against this virus through vaccination is a key step to staying healthy during this wave.”