Today, Dec. 31, Southwestern Public Health added 71 cases to its COVID-19 dashboard, bringing the region up to 295 active cases.

This is the highest single-day increase in the region to-date, exceeding the previous record of 47 cases on Dec. 23.

Southwestern Public Health says region is at-risk of being overwhelmed

Tillsonburg now has 67 confirmed COVID-19 cases, up eight since Tuesday, currently the most in any Oxford-Elgin municipality including St. Thomas (58) and Aylmer (55), and nearly half of Tillsonburg’s total number of cases since March (147).

Maple Manor Long Term Care in Tillsonburg, which SWP reported had 31 residents and 20 staff members had tested positive as of yesterday, still had the same numbers today.

SWP also reported one person deceased from Maple Manor today.

Thirteen people have died in the region from COVID-19.

Currently, 19 of the 295 cases in the Oxford-Elgin region are hospitalized, including six in the ICU.

The assessment centre at 17 Bear Street, Tillsonburg, continues to test individuals for COVID-19. Since Dec. 26, 177 people have been tested in Tillsonburg.