Southwestern Public Health says region could be overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases

Southwestern Public Health added 47 cases to its COVID-19 dashboard on Jan. 4, bringing the region up to 401 active cases.

That total is up 106 cases in the last week.

Tillsonburg had 94 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Monday, currently the most in any Oxford-Elgin municipality including St. Thomas (81) and Aylmer (53) and Woodstock (47). Since the first case of CODI-19, Tillsonburg has had 191 cases. Aylmer has had 268 since March, the most in Oxford-Eglin.

SWP reported Maple Manor Long Term Care in Tillsonburg had 50 residents and 33 staff members with COVID-19 on Monday. SWP also reported one person deceased from Maple Manor.

Sixteen people have died in the region from COVID-19.

As of Monday, 19 of the 295 cases in the Oxford-Elgin region were hospitalized, including six in the ICU.

The assessment centre at 17 Bear Street, Tillsonburg, continues to test individuals for COVID-19.

New modelling used by Southwestern Public Health, reported last week, projects 100 daily cases or more in early January. The health unit says this represents a critical point in the pandemic.