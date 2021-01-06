Southwestern Public Health awaits its first allotment of vaccinations

Article content

Southwestern Public Health is waiting for confirmation of its first COVID-19 vaccine allotments and when they will arrive in Oxford and Elgin Counties.

Amy Pavletic, Southwestern Public Health program manager, speaking on Tillsonburg Mayor Stephen Molnar’s weekly social media live-stream Wednesday afternoon, said the health unit will make it their No. 1 priority to administer the vaccines as quickly as possible to the community’s most vulnerable members – residents of long term care homes and retirement homes.

“We have all read that several vaccines for COVID have now been approved by Health Canada, and not only that, they have made their way into our region,” said Pavletic.

A limited number of long term care staff in the region were given the option to get vaccinated in London just before Christmas, and more vaccinations were offered on Dec. 29, with the intention of vaccinating several thousands within the Middlesex-London Health Unit, Huron Perth Health Unit and Southwestern Public Health Unit (Oxford-Elgin) geography within three weeks.