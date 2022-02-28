Southwest Public Health extends Tillsonburg vaccination clinic

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

There are 239 known active cases in the region, including 19 in Tillsonburg, 12 in Norwich Township, six in South-West Oxford Township and three in the Municipality of Bayham. The ‘per cent positivity’ is continuing to go down.

Currently eight cases are hospitalized, including two in intensive care.

The health unit reports 149 COVID-related deaths in the region since March 2020, including four in Oxford County last week with ages ranging from 50s to 80s.

There are no active outbreaks at long-term care institutions.

As of Feb. 23, 80.6 per cent of eligible five-and-older residents of Oxford and Elgin have received at least two doses of vaccine.

Vaccination clinics are available in Tillsonburg, Woodstock and St. Thomas. The hours of operation have changed in Woodstock and St. Thomas to accommodate staffing requirements at regional pop-up clinics – beginning March 1st the two largest clinics will be closed Tuesdays and Thursdays. The clinic at the Tillsonburg Community Centre Lions Den is only open March 17 and March 31, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (closed 12-1 p.m.).

“We have had a decline in appointments and walk-ins at our mass immunization clinics,” said Jaime Fletcher, Chief Nursing Officer and manager of the COVID-19 vaccination effort in the region, in a media release, noting weather has not been favourable for travelling.

“This is a good time to get back out to smaller communities to make getting a booster or child vaccination easier.”