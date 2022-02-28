Southwest Public Health extends Tillsonburg vaccination clinic
Southwestern Public Health reported 71 new COVID-19 cases Monday in Oxford and Elgin counties.
There are 239 known active cases in the region, including 19 in Tillsonburg, 12 in Norwich Township, six in South-West Oxford Township and three in the Municipality of Bayham. The ‘per cent positivity’ is continuing to go down.
Currently eight cases are hospitalized, including two in intensive care.
The health unit reports 149 COVID-related deaths in the region since March 2020, including four in Oxford County last week with ages ranging from 50s to 80s.
There are no active outbreaks at long-term care institutions.
As of Feb. 23, 80.6 per cent of eligible five-and-older residents of Oxford and Elgin have received at least two doses of vaccine.
Vaccination clinics are available in Tillsonburg, Woodstock and St. Thomas. The hours of operation have changed in Woodstock and St. Thomas to accommodate staffing requirements at regional pop-up clinics – beginning March 1st the two largest clinics will be closed Tuesdays and Thursdays. The clinic at the Tillsonburg Community Centre Lions Den is only open March 17 and March 31, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (closed 12-1 p.m.).
“We have had a decline in appointments and walk-ins at our mass immunization clinics,” said Jaime Fletcher, Chief Nursing Officer and manager of the COVID-19 vaccination effort in the region, in a media release, noting weather has not been favourable for travelling.
“This is a good time to get back out to smaller communities to make getting a booster or child vaccination easier.”
Since December 2020, Southwestern Public Health has delivered more than 308,000 COVID-19 vaccines, with 36,680 administered outside of the health unit’s three mass immunization clinics in Tillsonburg, Woodstock and St. Thomas.
“Our role at public health is to deliver services in a way that meets local needs. A lot of people in this region want to be vaccinated in a mobile or pop-up clinic, and we are ready to serve these individuals again.”
POP-UP CLINICS
Pop-up clinics continue to be announced across the region.
Saturday, March 5: 10-2:30, East Elgin Secondary School (362 Talbot St. W, Aylmer); and 10-2:30, Laurie Hawkins Public School (156 Innes St., Ingersoll)
Tuesday, March 8: 10-3:30, Woodstock Public Library (445 Hunter St., Woodstock); and 1-4 East Elgin Community Complex (531 Talbot St. W., Aylmer)
Thursday, March 10: 12-6, Straffordville Community Centre (56169 Heritage Line, Straffordville); and 1-4, Belmont Library (14134 Belmont Rd., Belmont)
Tuesday, March 22: 12-4, Unifor Local 88 (364 Victoria St., Ingersoll)
Thursday March 24: 1-4, East Elgin Community Complex (531 Talbot St. W., Aylmer)
Walk-ins are welcome, but if you prefer to book an appointment visit www.covidvaccineLM.ca or call 1-800-922-0096 ext. 9.