Students from South Ridge Public School have been generous in their donations to the Helping Hand Food Bank in Tillsonburg.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The holiday food drive, organized by teachers Trevor Shelly and Erin Creed, started in early December, said Michelle Melucci, South Ridge teacher librarian.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. South Ridge students give to food bank Back to video

“This is just the first load,” said Melucci delivering a full van last of items last Wednesday while noting the school’s food drive would continue until Dec. 15.

“There’s more to come.”

The school’s first donation added up to more than 800 pounds.

“Very happy with that,” said a beaming Dianne Clark, Helping Hand Food Bank co-ordinator.

“Friday (Dec. 10) we have Annandale School coming in and Monsigor J.H. O’Neil, theirs is coming in next week.”

Westfield Public School was also expected to make a donation to the food bank.

jpg, CA

MARGARET’S CARING CUPBOARD

New this year at the Helping Hand Food Bank is a caring cupboard.

“Around Halloween there was a full rack of costumes that we gave away,” said Clark.

Near the front entrance they shelves full of “random” items that are not on their regular shopping lists and would not normally find there way into client food packages.

“This one is lavender honey,” said Clark picking up a jar.

“We’ve also had some interesting hot, spicy stuff,” noting a jar of mustard or can of Perrier water.

“For some, it’s like a treat.”

They have a regularly refreshed supply of books from Canada Reads, who donated 15,000 books to the food bank in the summer of 2021.

“To be able to offer kids brand new books that have never been opened … and for the adults, these are gently used.”