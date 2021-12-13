South Ridge students give to food bank

Chris Abbott
Dec 13, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  2 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Michelle Melucci, South Ridge teacher librarian, left, delivered more than 800 pounds of food to the Helping Hand Food Bank last Wednesday. The school's food drive still had one week left before wrapping up on the 15th. Helping Hand co-ordinator Dianne Clark, right, was very thankful to all of the schools supporting the food bank this holiday season. (Chris Abbott/Norfolk and Tillsonburg News)
Michelle Melucci, South Ridge teacher librarian, left, delivered more than 800 pounds of food to the Helping Hand Food Bank last Wednesday. The school's food drive still had one week left before wrapping up on the 15th. Helping Hand co-ordinator Dianne Clark, right, was very thankful to all of the schools supporting the food bank this holiday season. (Chris Abbott/Norfolk and Tillsonburg News) jpg, CA

Students from South Ridge Public School have been generous in their donations to the Helping Hand Food Bank in Tillsonburg.

Story continues below

The holiday food drive, organized by teachers Trevor Shelly and Erin Creed, started in early December, said Michelle Melucci, South Ridge teacher librarian.

“This is just the first load,” said Melucci delivering a full van last of items last Wednesday while noting the school’s food drive would continue until Dec. 15.

“There’s more to come.”

The school’s first donation added up to more than 800 pounds.

“Very happy with that,” said a beaming Dianne Clark, Helping Hand Food Bank co-ordinator.

“Friday (Dec. 10) we have Annandale School coming in and Monsigor J.H. O’Neil, theirs is coming in next week.”

Westfield Public School was also expected to make a donation to the food bank.

South Ridge Public School students, including from left Matteo Calero Romano, Kenzie Butler, Haley Ward, and Kara Pittman, have been collecting food for the Helping Hand Food Bank. Last week more than 800 pounds of food was delivered – and they still had one week to go in the food drive. (Submitted)
South Ridge Public School students, including from left Matteo Calero Romano, Kenzie Butler, Haley Ward, and Kara Pittman, have been collecting food for the Helping Hand Food Bank. Last week more than 800 pounds of food was delivered – and they still had one week to go in the food drive. (Submitted) jpg, CA

MARGARET’S CARING CUPBOARD

New this year at the Helping Hand Food Bank is a caring cupboard.

“Around Halloween there was a full rack of costumes that we gave away,” said Clark.

Near the front entrance they shelves full of “random” items that are not on their regular shopping lists and would not normally find there way into client food packages.

“This one is lavender honey,” said Clark picking up a jar.

“We’ve also had some interesting hot, spicy stuff,” noting a jar of mustard or can of Perrier water.

“For some, it’s like a treat.”

They have a regularly refreshed supply of books from Canada Reads, who donated 15,000 books to the food bank in the summer of 2021.

“To be able to offer kids brand new books that have never been opened … and for the adults, these are gently used.”

Story continues below

Harvest Crossing Retirement Community donated a selection of puzzles, which have been popular.

They have hair colouring supplies, donated by Walmart, for those who like to do their own hair.

“We have a group of ladies who are busy knitting these washcloth scrubbers.”

They have knitted headbands and homemade masks.

Since it started in mid-October, the caring cupboard had accounted for 590 pounds of ‘extra’ food and products.

“For us, this is an exciting thing, to be able to offer this as kind of a bonus.”

Just around the corner they have a small cooler dedicated to clients who want to pick ‘some extra stuff.’ It might be a specialty cake, maybe yogurt or pepperettes, donated by local grocery stores.

“This is stuff that we wouldn’t necessarily supply… it just comes in when it comes in,” said Clark. “It’s very interesting just how much extra we’re able to give to people.”

cabbott@postmedia.com

Latest National Stories

News Near Tillsonburg

This Week in Flyers