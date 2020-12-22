South Ridge donates 4,644 items to food bank

Chris Abbott
Dec 22, 2020  •   •  2 minute read
Students at South Ridge Public School were extremely generous in their donations to the Helping Hand Food Bank in Tillsonburg.

In total, the school collected 4,644 non-perishable items of food over a span of 12 school days. It took five full vanloads to deliver the food.

“We did the 12 Days of Caring, based on the Helping Hand Food Bank’s 12 Days of Giving food drive, which kind of identified the items to bring in,” said South Ridge principal Shelly Sturk. “We put that on our announcements each morning with the suggestion that they could bring that, or any food item. Some of them really followed it. If they asked for toothpaste one day, they did do that.

“And I know kids who absolutely used their own money to buy the items. So that’s pretty incredible. These kids are pretty awesome.

“It was a competition between classes to see who could bring in the most, and the top three were my Grade 8 class, Mr. Fleet’s, they had over 700 items. The Kindergarten class had over 700, and the Grade 5 class, Mr. Bennett’s had over 500. So they were all ‘a lot.’ We actually ran out of room (storing the food), that’s why we kept calling them to come get it. They (the Helping Hand Food Bank) were completely, absolutely blown away. Very excited.”

Students at South Ridge Public School in Tillsonburg show some of the food supplies collected for the Helping Hand Food Bank. (Contributed) jpg, TN

The food drive was conducted in a safe manner, Sturk stressed, wearing masks and gloves when food was picked up.

Sturk, as administrator, had planned to buy the top class pizza. But seeing how successful the students were and how much effort had gone into the food drive, one of the school’s families contacted Boston Pizza, and Boston Pizza donated pizza for the top three classes.

Sturk went above and beyond, deciding the entire school deserved pizza, and topped up Boston Pizza’s donation.

“It was just an outstanding donation to the food bank,” said Sturk on Thursday. “This is a really great community.”

Pizza was delivered to each class, and the teachers handed out slices individually to each student at their desks.

“So we just finished eating pizza from Boston Pizza… because of the students’ generosity.

“I have a lot of happy kids,” she added with a laugh. “It was outstanding.”

