Students at South Ridge Public School were extremely generous in their donations to the Helping Hand Food Bank in Tillsonburg.

In total, the school collected 4,644 non-perishable items of food over a span of 12 school days. It took five full vanloads to deliver the food.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. South Ridge donates 4,644 items to food bank Back to video

“We did the 12 Days of Caring, based on the Helping Hand Food Bank’s 12 Days of Giving food drive, which kind of identified the items to bring in,” said South Ridge principal Shelly Sturk. “We put that on our announcements each morning with the suggestion that they could bring that, or any food item. Some of them really followed it. If they asked for toothpaste one day, they did do that.

“And I know kids who absolutely used their own money to buy the items. So that’s pretty incredible. These kids are pretty awesome.

“It was a competition between classes to see who could bring in the most, and the top three were my Grade 8 class, Mr. Fleet’s, they had over 700 items. The Kindergarten class had over 700, and the Grade 5 class, Mr. Bennett’s had over 500. So they were all ‘a lot.’ We actually ran out of room (storing the food), that’s why we kept calling them to come get it. They (the Helping Hand Food Bank) were completely, absolutely blown away. Very excited.”