Fleetwood Metal, with local facilities in Tillsonburg and Otterville, made a massive donation to the Helping Hand Food Bank last Tuesday morning.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

tap here to see other videos from our team. Try refreshing your browser, or 'Souper' Fleetwood Metal donation thrills food bank Back to video

Their timing could not have been better – since the end of December the Helping Hand Food Bank in Tillsonburg has been servicing more clients, more families.

“At the end of 2021 we had over 410 adults (142 women, 268 men) who we were providing service to each month and 107 children,” said Dianne Clark, Helping Hand Food Bank coordinator. “Of those adults, 112 were new to us from the previous year.”

The number of adults served by the food bank jumped by 117 just in January 2022.

When the Fleetwood truck arrived Feb. 15, a team of food bank volunteers, assisted by 10 Fleetwood employees, unloaded 13,379 pounds of food and product donations – and it still took them more than 50 minutes.

jpg, TN

“We’re extraordinarily happy,” said Clark. “We are very excited – there’s a lot of food back there and they’ve been unpacking the carts as fast as they can. That’s absolutely amazing!”

Erin Kaufman, HR Business Partner at Fleetwood Metal, owned by Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. since 2021, said food items and cash donations were collected during the company’s annual Souper Bowl food drive leading up to the Feb. 13 Super Bowl.

“We did it for a week – that was a week of collection,” said Kaufman, noting Friday was ‘Jersey Day.’

Fleetwood is a stamping facility that stamps steel parts for the automotive industry. Between the two local facilities, Fleetwood employs 374 people and more than 95% participated in the food drive. That’s the equivalent of more than 35 pounds of food donated per employee.