'Souper' Fleetwood Metal donation thrills food bank
Article content
Fleetwood Metal, with local facilities in Tillsonburg and Otterville, made a massive donation to the Helping Hand Food Bank last Tuesday morning.
Advertisement
Article content
tap here to see other videos from our team.
'Souper' Fleetwood Metal donation thrills food bank Back to video
Their timing could not have been better – since the end of December the Helping Hand Food Bank in Tillsonburg has been servicing more clients, more families.
“At the end of 2021 we had over 410 adults (142 women, 268 men) who we were providing service to each month and 107 children,” said Dianne Clark, Helping Hand Food Bank coordinator. “Of those adults, 112 were new to us from the previous year.”
The number of adults served by the food bank jumped by 117 just in January 2022.
When the Fleetwood truck arrived Feb. 15, a team of food bank volunteers, assisted by 10 Fleetwood employees, unloaded 13,379 pounds of food and product donations – and it still took them more than 50 minutes.
“We’re extraordinarily happy,” said Clark. “We are very excited – there’s a lot of food back there and they’ve been unpacking the carts as fast as they can. That’s absolutely amazing!”
Erin Kaufman, HR Business Partner at Fleetwood Metal, owned by Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. since 2021, said food items and cash donations were collected during the company’s annual Souper Bowl food drive leading up to the Feb. 13 Super Bowl.
“We did it for a week – that was a week of collection,” said Kaufman, noting Friday was ‘Jersey Day.’
Fleetwood is a stamping facility that stamps steel parts for the automotive industry. Between the two local facilities, Fleetwood employs 374 people and more than 95% participated in the food drive. That’s the equivalent of more than 35 pounds of food donated per employee.
Advertisement
Article content
On the line is a Souper Bowl trophy – and bragging rights for a year – and Fleetwood hopes to score well in the company-wide competition.
“We’re super proud to say the least,” said Kaufman. “We have done food drives in the past… I was talking with a team member who has been with us for 25 years and she said in 25 years they’ve never seen this much in donation. Our team members stepped it up and wanted to contribute and give back. This is the momentum we want – we want to be able to provide for the community and give back.”
“It will be interesting to see what that (Cleveland-Cliffs food drive) total is,” said Kaufman. “Cleveland-Cliffs is very community driven, people driven… and we’re really trying to foster that culture as well.”
Margaret’s Caring Cupboard
To cut down on waste the Helping Hand Food Bank recently introduced Margaret’s Caring Cupboard. It includes food items that may not be part of their usual food packages for clients, or in some cases might be nearing expiration. They can be taken off the shelf – or not – as the client chooses.
“From Margaret’s Caring Cupboard for the month of January we were able to give away 1,400 pounds of food that might have gone into the landfill if it had sat on the shelves much longer,” said Clark. “It gives people an option to try something different… like this hot chicken mayonnaise.”
Helping Hand Food Bank shared eight cases of bottled water (approximately 500 pounds in total) from the Fleetwood donation with the Upper Deck Youth Centre, which will provide a healthy option in the fridge for youth at the centre.
cabbott@postmedia.com