Sounds from the Sidewalk comes to Simcoe

The sound of music will be filling downtown Simcoe for the next few Saturdays.

The inaugural Downtown Simcoe Business Improvement Area Sounds from the Sidewalk event took place on the weekend.

“I play at the Waterford Music Walk every week,” said Jonah Atkins, one of the musicians taking place. “Having people stop and listen, even if it is just for a couple minutes, it’s nice to be able to provide that.”

At the 25-minute mark of playing he said he had a few people stop to enjoy his songs.

Other musicians taking part on Saturday were Thom Adkins, and Dave Jensen and Friends, including John Harris, Jeremiah Budnark, and Doug Welland.

With rain in the forecast the musicians were keeping an eye on the clouds to protect their equipment.

“It’s about what we expected on an inaugural day with weather that might keep people home,” said Brian Jones, spokesperson for the BIA. “It’s a start.”

Local musicians that would like to take part in one of the events are welcome to contact the BIA.

“The more the merrier,” said Jones. “We hope everyone has fun and enjoys themselves on Saturday afternoons, come on downtown.”

Keep an eye on the BIA Facebook page to see where musicians will be playing every Saturday from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.