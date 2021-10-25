Solutions sought for urban dumping in Simcoe

Illegal dumping in downtown Simcoe is so rampant that Norfolk public works stopped responding to it after it ran out of money for this purpose.

Norfolk County has a budget for collecting waste items dumped illegally in the municipality. Until recently, this has consisted of old appliances, water tanks, ratty couches and sofas and the like discarded along concession roads in rural areas.

In recent years, this activity has shifted to Norfolk’s urban areas, primarily downtown Simcoe.

In a letter this month to the county, Simcoe BIA chair Cam Carter said it was costing the county $100 per call to retrieve old furniture, plumbing and the like after it had been discarded curbside in Simcoe. The county stopped responding to these complaints, says Simcoe Coun. Ryan Taylor, because there was no more cash to underwrite this activity.

“Virtually all of that budget line was used up in anonymous dumping in the core,” Taylor told Norfolk council on Oct. 19.

With Norfolk no longer responding to the problem, the Simcoe BIA has moved to fill the void. In his letter to the municipality, Carter said it will cost the BIA about $10,600 this year to pick up the slack. The alternative is to allow unsightly trash and discarded household items to blight a commercial area which relies on foot traffic and the daily patronage of the shopping public.

During council’s discussion of the problem, the anonymous component of the dumping emerged as the major consideration. Taylor and Simcoe Coun. Ian Rabbitts want council to extend a grant to the Simcoe BIA in the range of $10,000 to continue responding to the issue.