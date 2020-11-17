Snow squall warning issued for Tillsonburg area

It wouldn’t be a bad idea to keep your winter coat and boots handy.

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch for much of Southwestern Ontario, including the Tillsonburg area, calling for up to 10 centimetres of snow by Wednesday morning.

Heavy flurries are expected to start late Tuesday morning. The worst of the lake effect snow will arrive late in the afternoon and into the night, the national weather agency said.

“Motorists should be prepared for hazardous winter driving conditions,” Environment Canada said.

London and Middlesex County, Huron, Perth, Oxford and Grey and Bruce counties are also under the snow squall watch.

Environment Canada was calling for a high of 1 C Tuesday and a low of -4 C at night but windchill will make it seem more like -10C.

Wednesday’s forecast includes a daytime of 4 C and a low of -2 C at night before temperatures rise above seasonal values to end the week, with daytime highs of 9 C on Thursday and 11 C on Friday.