Smile Cookie campaign exceeds expectations

There were plenty of smiles in Tillsonburg during this year’s Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign.

“This being our first year as franchisees in Tillsonburg, we saw the Smile Cookie campaign as an opportunity to raise funds for a local organization,” said Mike and Christina Gazley, with Drew and Kaila Van Der Jagt, in an email.

“We identified the Helping Hand Food Bank as an organization that is servicing more people than ever due to Covid and the funds we could raise would help our community in their time of need.”

The simple act of buying a chocolate chunk cookie lovingly decorated with blue eyes and a cheerful pink smile from Sept. 13-19 in Tillsonburg raised $38,670.40 for the Helping Hand Food Bank as part of a record-breaking national campaign.

“The amount raised exceeded our already high expectations,” said the Tillsonburg Tim Hortons franchisees. “We set a new record for the collective number of cookies sold and it is a testament to the hard work of our team members who made it possible and the good people of Tillsonburg who got behind the cause from the start.”

“It’s amazing that the small act of buying a cookie can make such a big impact,” said Dianne Clark, co-ordinator of the Helping Hand Food Bank. “Thank you to Tim Hortons for this partnership. We are so happy that our local community came out in support. Thank you to our volunteers, the Tim Horton restaurant owners, community partners and patrons who helped make the Tim Hortons #SmileCookie week in Tillsonburg a huge success. We could not have done this without you.

“Thank you for your support, as this will assist us in giving us the ability to purchase food for those who experience food insecurity who visit us at the food bank.”