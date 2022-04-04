Slight rise in Tillsonburg COVID-19 numbers

Southwestern Public Health reported 95 new COVID-19 cases Monday in the Oxford and Elgin counties region.

Article content

There were 341 known ongoing cases in the region, including 46 in Tillsonburg, nine in Norwich Township, seven in South-West Oxford and five in Bayham. Currently eight cases are hospitalized and one is in intensive care.

Five institutions in the region had active outbreaks as of Monday, including Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital with six patients (declared March 25) and Harvest Crossing Retirement Home (declared March 23) with 15 residents, cumulative.

There have been 155 COVID-related deaths in the region since March 2020.

As of March 30, 81.3 per cent of eligible five and older residents in Oxford and Elgin have had at least two vaccine doses.

Vaccination is being administered in Woodstock (Goff Hall) and at the Southwestern Public Health office in St. Thomas Monday, Wednesday and Friday. In Tillsonburg, the vaccination clinic at the Tillsonburg Community Centre (Lions Den) is open April 14 and April 28 for walk-ins 10-12 and 1-3 p.m.

Pop-up clinics in the region include Port Burwell on Thursday, April 7 (11-3:30) at the library, and Mount Elgin April 7 at the community centre (10-3).

Ingersoll is having a vaccination clinic April 12 at the Unifor Local 88, 10-3. Rodney’s vaccination clinic is April 14 and Thamesford’s clinic is April 19.

GO-VAXX bus clinics will be in the region April 10 in Woodstock, April 11 in Princeton, April 13 in Plattsville, April 15 in Tavistock and April 17 in Port Stanley.

For more vaccination clinic information visit the health unit’s website at swpublichealth.ca .