Slash the Stigma raises funds, awareness for mental health initiatives

As intended, the Slash The Stigma (STS) hockey tournament in Norwich March 18-20 brought positive attention to and conversation around what historically has been a taboo topic.

It also raised close to $30,000 in support of area Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) initiatives.

“Amazing, just amazing,” said Fund Development Coordinator, CMHA Thames Valley Addictions and Mental Health Services (TVAMHS) Stacey Robinson, shocked with STS organizer Kelsey Van Ymeren’s final $29,013 tally. “We both kind of stammered a bit, he was like, ‘I can’t even believe it.’”

Van Ymeren’s motivation to run a fundraising and profile-raising tournament in support of mental health combined very personal family and community connections with a long-standing love for hockey.

“We didn’t think we’d have as many teams as we did,” he admitted of what morphed into a 200-player, 14-team event, divided into self-identified A and B Divisions.

“We just got such a huge response.”

Traction developed not only in the hockey community, Van Ymeren continued, citing and crediting overwhelming response from the broader Norwich area, business and individual, in terms of sponsorships, donations and volunteers.

“So many people came out,” credited co-organizer Taylor Schut, who came up with the event’s name and associated Facebook page (Slash The Stigma). “The support was there, they just needed someone to get it up and running.”

The tournament’s opening face-off was contested inside Norwich’s Nor-Del Arena Friday, March 18 at 7 p.m., and following a full slate of Saturday games, the final whistle blew Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Funds were raised through entry fees, sponsorship, raffles and proceeds from The Blueline Room.