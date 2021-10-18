Six Nations task force investigating first case of unmarked burial site

The historical remains of an adolescent found last year in Brantford is the first case for the newly created Survivors’ Secretariat task force that is looking into deaths of children at the former Mohawk Institute.

“This is sad and complicated,” said Beverly Jacobs, the Indigenous human rights monitor at the secretariat on Six Nations of the Grand River.

“We weren’t really prepared for this to happen this soon.”

Created during the summer, the task force has been planning to map the land of the former Brantford residential school – which exceeded 500 acres at times – and to prepare to use ground-penetrating radar to search for possible unmarked graves.

“We wanted the public to know about this so that there is respect and dignity for the child, to the body that’s there, through the investigation and the process to make a determination.”

That determination will involve forensic work through the Ontario Coroner’s Office and possible further excavation of the site, which is deep in a wooded area off Glenwood Drive, about four kilometres from the Mohawk Institute site.

A spokesperson for the Coroner’s Office declined to confirm the location of the remains, saying it’s now an active investigation.

Dr. Dirk Huyer, Ontario’s Chief Corner, said his office is working with experts at the burial site and “will apply a principled, respectful and thorough investigation to try to find answers regarding who this young person is, why and how they came to be at this site.”

On Aug. 5, 2020, part of the remains were discovered by a utilities company. They were sent for anthropological study at the University of Arizona, which used radio carbon dating to determine the age of the remains.