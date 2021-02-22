Article content

Six Nations of the Grand River is poised to become a partner in the development of what could be one of the world’s largest energy storage facilities.

The Oneida Energy Storage project, a joint venture between NRStor Inc. and Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corp., which manages the economic interest of the community both on and off reserve and invests profit back into the community, includes plans to build a facility in Jarvis.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Six Nations partner in major energy storage project Back to video

Matt Jamieson, president and CEO of the development corporation, said the project has the potential to generate huge savings, while providing reliable, clean energy.

“We think this is a game changer from an energy perspective,” he said. “It could be a catalyst to build more facilities across the country and around the world.”

Jamieson said that although Ontario produces a lot of electricity, it’s sometimes too much and, other times, even with various types of power plants, it’s still not enough. He said good battery storage has been a long-time need.

“Ontario’s energy grid is a complicated system. What they try to do at any moment in time is match the power supply and demand.”

Jamieson said the frequently mismatched variability between supply and demand cause most electricity systems to be overbuilt to make sure the lights stay on. In Ontario, many facilities produce power, including hydro, wind, biomass and solar, but not always when it’s needed. That energy is either wasted or gas plants are needed to provide backup power when demand is high.