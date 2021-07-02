Simcoe townhouse project requires woodlot removal

Residents of a neighbourhood on the west side of Simcoe are bracing for a summer of chainsaws and heavy equipment as developers prepare to remove the last significant woodlot within the town’s urban boundaries.

The Local Planning Appeal Tribunal approved a revised subdivision proposal in a wooded area off Lee Avenue at the end of 2019. The last step in the process involves Norfolk’s bylaw appeals committee granting the developers – William and Jenny Smith – an exemption to the county’s tree bylaw that would allow them to remove 3.5 acres of mature woodlot.

Norfolk’s bylaw appeals committee will hear the application on July 8.

Residents of the affected area say they are devastated. The woodlot contains many tall, mature hardwoods and is home to many species of birds and wild animals.

Lee Avenue resident Heather Showler represents one of nearly 45 households that have signed a petition against the development. Showler thinks it ironic that the subdivision will be known as Norfolk Meadows when the 67 housing units at issue will be presented in an R4 format as townhouses and stacked townhouses.

“This will cause potential soil erosion,” Showler said. “It will increase the urban heat-island effect. It raises property values to have greenspace like this. That’s why people want to move here.

“They’re taking away the very thing that makes this neighbourhood attractive.”

Along with Lee Avenue, the households that signed the petition are located on Thomson Road, Virginia Avenue and Oak Street. The neighbourhood primarily consists of single-family dwellings. However, in their ruling 18 months ago, tribunal members Blair Taylor and Marianna Arpino said compatible density is not a priority for the province in the area of housing development.