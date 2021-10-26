Simcoe group serves 20,000th free meal since pandemic’s start
A Simcoe charitable group hit a bittersweet milestone on Oct. 25.
Church Out Serving provided its 20,000th free meal through its First Meal Serving program since the pandemic began in 2020.
“We’re not celebrating the fact we have poverty and need for food support continues to grow,” Virginia Lucas, vice-chair of Church Out Serving, said from First Baptist Church in downtown Simcoe.
Prior to the pandemic, Church Out Serving, a faith-inspired charitable organization, offered sitdown meals once a week.
Once COVID-19 hit, they needed to realign the services they had available.
It just wasn’t the process that changed, but the number of people seeking food support.
“The food program has ramped up significantly,” Lucas said.
Prior to the pandemic, they served about 80 meals one day a week. Now, they average more than 300 takeout meals each week (150 on each of the two days).
Anyone who needs a meal will receive one, said Eric Haverkamp, chair of the Church Out Serving board of directors.
Those who access the service may be facing economic hardships, homelessness or other changes in life circumstances.
The meals focus on a variety of hearty and healthy foods, said Haverkamp.
At this time of year, it could be meat, potatoes and vegetables or a hearty casserole.
While the need has increased, so, too, has the number of people lending support.
“It’s for the community, by the community,” said Lucas. “It takes all of us to do our part.”
The hot meals are prepared twice a week – Mondays and Fridays – in the kitchen at First Baptist Church.
The process is a well-oiled machine as volunteers cook the food and place it in takeout containers for pick up outside the church’s Young Street entrance. There are seven cooking crews who volunteer on a rotating basis.
“There’s just a lot of people coming together to make this all possible,” said Haverkamp.
Some of the food comes from the group’s 22 raised gardens at five locations. To date, the gardens have provided more than 18,000 vegetable servings, up considerably from the 17,000 estimate earlier in October.
Church Out Serving also provides emergency meals, as well as Friday deliveries of frozen meals to those in the community who can’t make it into town for a variety of reasons, such as mobility or transportation issues, or are unable to access other food support. The frozen meals are prepared at a different area church.
There is also a food hamper program that is offered countywide and in parts of west Haldimand County.
Lucas said they hope to return to in-person meals someday, but it depends on the COVID situation and the community.
“We think it’s important for people to gather together,” she said.
—
First Serving Dinners are available Mondays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon at First Baptist Church, located at the corner of Young and Talbot streets in Simcoe.