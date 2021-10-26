This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Church Out Serving provided its 20,000th free meal through its First Meal Serving program since the pandemic began in 2020.

Simcoe group serves 20,000th free meal since pandemic's start

“We’re not celebrating the fact we have poverty and need for food support continues to grow,” Virginia Lucas, vice-chair of Church Out Serving, said from First Baptist Church in downtown Simcoe.

Prior to the pandemic, Church Out Serving, a faith-inspired charitable organization, offered sitdown meals once a week.

Once COVID-19 hit, they needed to realign the services they had available.

It just wasn’t the process that changed, but the number of people seeking food support.

“The food program has ramped up significantly,” Lucas said.

Prior to the pandemic, they served about 80 meals one day a week. Now, they average more than 300 takeout meals each week (150 on each of the two days).

Anyone who needs a meal will receive one, said Eric Haverkamp, chair of the Church Out Serving board of directors.

Those who access the service may be facing economic hardships, homelessness or other changes in life circumstances.

The meals focus on a variety of hearty and healthy foods, said Haverkamp.

At this time of year, it could be meat, potatoes and vegetables or a hearty casserole.

While the need has increased, so, too, has the number of people lending support.

“It’s for the community, by the community,” said Lucas. “It takes all of us to do our part.”

The hot meals are prepared twice a week – Mondays and Fridays – in the kitchen at First Baptist Church.