Simcoe Curling Club closed for the season

The Simcoe Curling Club will not be active for the 2020-21 season.

“After review of the membership registration and the financial outlook, it was decided that the Simcoe Curling Club will remain closed for the 2020-21 curling season,” Craig Thompson, club president, said in a Facebook post.

The decision was also made with the thoughts of a second wave of the virus.

The club will be reaching out in the coming days to all members who paid for the season to arrange refunds.

“For those that have contributed to the club, the generosity is greatly appreciated,” Thompson said. “We will reach out to those that contributed to verify that their contributions are still acceptable for the club to use, now that we have shifted to a season closure.

The closed season will not count as a break for the purpose of lifetime memberships.

“While this is a setback, the club will return. We will see everyone on the ice again.”