A Simcoe couple became millionaires – nine times over – after winning the top prize in a Lotto 6/49 draw in June.

Margaret and Mark Peters won $9,440,109.40 in the June 12 draw. They also won $2 in the Encore draw that same night.

Simcoe couple wins $9.4 million in lottery

“I checked our ticket the Monday morning after the draw, matching our numbers to the winning numbers on OLG.ca. I noticed the first three numbers matched thought the last ones were familiar,” Margaret told officials at the Ontario Lottery Corporation.

“I took a closer look and realized we won. I screamed for Mark at the top of my lungs.”

Her scream prompted Mark to run into the room.

“It’s emotional and surreal to think our ticket was worth $9 million,” he said.

The couple is planning to share the money with family by paying off their children’s mortgages. They also plan to buy themselves new vehicles. Margaret also plans to join Mark in retirement.

“We are going to enjoy our health and wealth traveling the world and spending time with family when it’s safe,” said Margaret.

The pair regularly play the lottery. The winning ticket was purchased at Target Food Stores & Gas on Queensway in Simcoe.