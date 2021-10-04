A shortage of school bus drivers is causing delays in service for some schools and riders in Brantford and the counties of Brant, Haldimand and Norfolk.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

In a media release issued Oct. 2 in conjunction with the local school boards, Student Transportation Services Brant Haldimand Norfolk said it’s working with the three local bus companies to try to minimize the impact on students by splitting routes and re-assigning stops.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Shortage of school bus drivers causing delays in service Back to video

There are bus driver shortages at many school boards across Ontario. Driver wages and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have been cited among the reasons for the shortage.

Parents are encouraged to sign up for delay and cancellation notifications on the Student Transportation Services portal at transfinfobhn.ca or download the Delays app. Go to stsbhn.ca/faqs for “how to” information. A list of bus delays is also posted daily on the Student Transportation Services website.

“We appreciate the close to 400 caring professional school bus drivers who service our community and support the education sector,” said Philip Kuckyt, manager at Student Transportation Services. “They are the backbone of the services we provide.

“We hear from our drivers about how school bus driving is a challenging, rewarding and fulfilling part-time career in protecting the safety of our students and getting them to school ready to learn. Our families appreciate and rely on our school bus drivers to deliver their children to and from school safely.”

Kuckyt said he and his staff are aware of the impact the driver shortage is having on families and “appreciates everyone’s patience and understanding during this challenging time.”

Student Transportation Services is supporting the recruitment of new drivers.

Applicants are encouraged to contact these bus companies: First Student Canada (905-648-1386), Sharp Bus Lines, Brantford (519-751-3434), Sharp Bus Lines, Simcoe (519-426-0050), Voyago Transportation (519-787-2202).