Shoplifter charged in Tillsonburg

On Oct. 13, at approximately 8:25 p.m., the Oxford County Ontario Provincial Police received a report of a shoplifter at a Tillsonburg business on Broadway.

Police arrived after receiving a call from the store’s loss prevention officer. Investigation determined that a customer had removed a quantity of merchandise. The individual was arrested outside of the store and taken into custody. A search was conducted and the accused was found to be in possession of a quantity of suspected methamphetamine.

As a result, 42-year-old April Hussey of Ingersoll was charged with the following offences: Theft Under $5000; and Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice In Woodstock at a later date.

***

Two arrested after South-West Oxford collision

On Oct. 11, at approximately 8:50 a.m., the Oxford County Ontario Provincial Police received a report of a single vehicle collision on Plank Line, South-West Oxford Township.

Investigation determined that a single vehicle left the roadway and came to rest in the ditch. The two occupants were not injured.

Police observed the driver was displaying signs of impairment. The passenger was also displaying signs of impairment and attempted to leave the scene in the vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, both individuals were arrested and taken into custody.

37-year-old Robert Roth of Bayfield, Ont. was charged with the following offences: Dangerous Operation; Operation While Prohibited Under the Criminal Code; Operation While Impaired; Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance x2; Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking; Possession of over 30g Dried Cannabis in a Public Place; Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 x3; Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose; and Fail to Comply with Probation Order.

34-year-old Larissa McClinchey of Thamesford was charged with the following offences: Operation While Impaired; Mischief; Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance x3; Possession of over 30g Dried Cannabis in a Public Place; Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 x3; and Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose.

***

OPP report 6,246 charges across the province on Thanksgiving weekend

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to four fatal collisions on and off the road over the Thanksgiving long weekend in Ontario, which claimed the lives of five people.

Among the incidents was a double fatality collision involving a horse and buggy, in which two children lost their lives. Three other people were killed in separate collisions, one of which involved a teenager. A motorcyclist was among those who died, marking a particularly tragic year for motorcyclists, with 38 deaths this year compared to 23 this time last year.

OPP officers were highly visible over the Thanksgiving Long Weekend, doing their part to keep drivers, passengers and other road users safe during Operation Impact (Oct. 9-12).

Officers laid 6,246 traffic-related charges during the annual campaign that targets aggressive drivers, motorists under the influence of alcohol/drugs, inattentive drivers and road users who fail to wear a seat belt.

Aggressive driving led the list of offences, with 4,771 speeding charges laid. Motorists driving at dangerously high speeds continued to endanger the lives of other road users, with 159 racing/stunt driving charges laid.

Drivers engaged in other dangerous behaviours were also held to account, with 104 distracted driving and 92 alcohol/drug-impaired driving charges laid. Drivers and passengers who failed to wear a seat belt made up 144 of the offences.