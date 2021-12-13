Shop local to win Christmas Crawl prizes

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

“So there’s not that mad rush,” said Mark Renaud, executive director of the Tillsonburg BIA.

Holiday shoppers have until Dec. 23 to enter to win Christmas Crawl prizes.

“It has pivoted to being mainly a virtual event,” said Renaud. “Rather than having people go into a store to stamp a passport, we’re encouraging people – as long as they shop at five or more stores or services downtown – to submit those receipts by following the QR code (found in Norfolk and Tillsonburg News BIA ads) or drop them off in the office.”

“We’re encouraging them to go out for the full month, shop as they can,” said Karlee Slattery, Tillsonburg BIA Events & Marketing co-ordinator. “Eat, shop, live and explore. So if they are doing their Christmas shopping, if they are going out for a meal, or picking up some groceries, or getting a massage… if they’re donating to a local organization that’s in the core, just show us proof and we will enter you to win if you have five different downtown spots.”

The prizes have been donated by downtown businesses.

“They have provided some great prizes and they’ve been really generous despite a couple tough years. We are going to have three different winners from a random draw of all of those that submitted at least five receipts. So three lucky people are going to get some amazing prizes and gifts from downtown Tillsonburg.”

Save receipts from any five Downtown Tillsonburg businesses as you shop for the holidays until Dec. 23. Visit the BIA Business Directory at www.downtillsonburg.com for locations.

Snap photos of each receipt, showing the location and date, email them to k.slattery@tillsonburgbia.ca.

Scan the QR code and submit using the BIA form or drop it off in the mail slot at 164 Broadway, Unit 10, with your contact information for a chance to win a BIA gift basket.

“We tried to make it so that it’s easier for people,” said Renaud, “and easier for the merchants.”

