This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

You might notice a tomato plant in a pot outside the front entrance. It’s just one example.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Seed library takes root in Tillsonburg, Ingersoll Back to video

“We’ve got some tomatoes and potatoes and watermelon plants growing around the library,” said Merley Wheaton, Community Librarian at the Oxford County Library, Tillsonburg branch, who also distributed some tomato seedlings in the spring with the intent of providing people with a little bit of fun and education.

“Hopefully they may return some seeds to us at the other side of things.

“The core idea of a seed library is to collect and preserve local varieties, whether that’s flowers or food, and it includes developing the skills that go with that. Ultimately it’s all connected to food security and having secure food systems in your city. Locally grown things often adapt to the local setting which makes them a little more versatile. The other part is diversity. You might see two varieties of tomatoes in a grocery store, but there are actually hundreds.

“Not everybody has experience with growing their own food, so we’ll be providing opportunities to learn about that process.”

Wheaton also booked a plot at the Tillsonburg Community Gardens specifically to grow seeds.

“I have collected a number of seeds from that this year. Some kale and turnip, which are biannuals, which means they flower and produce seeds in the second year. Some annuals are still producing so I’ve got some dill and coriander…”

Wheaton has been growing heritage/heritage vegetables for 20 years, so he has some experience in the ‘field,’ and figured the seed library would gain some traction in Oxford County.