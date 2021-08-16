Seed library takes root in Tillsonburg, Ingersoll
Article content
Tillsonburg’s seed library is growing in its first season.
Advertisement
Article content
You might notice a tomato plant in a pot outside the front entrance. It’s just one example.
Seed library takes root in Tillsonburg, Ingersoll Back to video
“We’ve got some tomatoes and potatoes and watermelon plants growing around the library,” said Merley Wheaton, Community Librarian at the Oxford County Library, Tillsonburg branch, who also distributed some tomato seedlings in the spring with the intent of providing people with a little bit of fun and education.
“Hopefully they may return some seeds to us at the other side of things.
“The core idea of a seed library is to collect and preserve local varieties, whether that’s flowers or food, and it includes developing the skills that go with that. Ultimately it’s all connected to food security and having secure food systems in your city. Locally grown things often adapt to the local setting which makes them a little more versatile. The other part is diversity. You might see two varieties of tomatoes in a grocery store, but there are actually hundreds.
“Not everybody has experience with growing their own food, so we’ll be providing opportunities to learn about that process.”
Wheaton also booked a plot at the Tillsonburg Community Gardens specifically to grow seeds.
“I have collected a number of seeds from that this year. Some kale and turnip, which are biannuals, which means they flower and produce seeds in the second year. Some annuals are still producing so I’ve got some dill and coriander…”
Wheaton has been growing heritage/heritage vegetables for 20 years, so he has some experience in the ‘field,’ and figured the seed library would gain some traction in Oxford County.
Advertisement
Article content
“We have a small collection and I am working on getting it all catalogued. Ingersoll also has a small collection of seeds. Ultimately our goal is to pool our information and the collection and have a web page where people can encounter and discover everything we’ve got.”
The current growing season, however, is just the introduction – inviting people to grow things and collect seeds.
“We have lots of spring and summer flowers that are going into seed at this point. This is a good time to work on some of the skills and habits around saving seeds.”
HYDROPONICS
The local library applied for a grant and has received funding to purchase a hydroponic grow tower, which they should be receiving in the next few weeks.
The indoor hydroponic tower will allow them to introduce some fun 6-8 week programming, he said, which might include for example growing salad greens starting in the fall.
cabbott@postmedia.com