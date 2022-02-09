Security guards, cameras should deter vandalism at outdoor rink
Five options from Town of Tillsonburg staff are being implemented at the JL Scott McLean Outdoor Recreation Pad after some significant vandalism this winter.
At its Jan. 27 meeting, Council directed staff to implement five options from a report with 12 suggested options.
First, town staff will engage with the public, partners and stakeholders seeking feedback and support. Stakeholders include the OPP, the donor committee (J.L. Scott McLean Legacy Fund), and various committees of council.
The idea is to find wider community support for safe and respectful rink use through social media and traditional media.
Second, the Town plans to implement a volunteer program for ‘ambassadors’ who set a good example on the ice, provide information and educate ice users.
Third, the Town will engage the services of security guards at select times to monitor the rink for safety and security.
Fourth, video monitoring will be established both as a deterrent and a follow-up if there is further vandalism.
And fifth, better sharing of rink information (eg. odd day and even day usage or what the ‘red flag’ means) through frequent use of the Town’s social media.
Potential cost is estimated to be $1,500 per week for security, $4,000 for cameras, and $2,000 for additional signage.
“What type of protective casing are you going to be putting on them (cameras)?” asked Councillor Chris Parker, noting there has been a lot of discussion about the outdoor rink at the Sports and Recreation Committee. “I am sure they will be a target.”
The solution, said David Drobitch, Manager of Parks and Facilities, is mounting them on the side of the community centre building at a certain elevation.
“I don’t think they would be in very good range (for puck shooters). We haven’t had problems with other cameras around the building and those are far more accessible should someone wish to do damage to them.”
Repairing the plexiglass is estimated to be $7,000. Gas heaters, vandalized at the start of the 2021-22 season, are $3,000 each.
“Are they worth keeping them (gas heaters) out there if they are going to be vandalized?” asked Councillor Deb Gilvesy.
The money for repairs and implementing options will come out of the Recreation, Culture and Parks annual operating budget.
“I think the options highlighted are a balance of immediacy, common sense and public engagement,” said Mayor Stephen Molnar. “I think the fact that we are talking about it is important.”
The seven options not implemented by Council included doing nothing, reducing amenities (eg. removing the heaters, backstop and boards), closing the rink, eliminating hockey as usage, staffing the rink, live-streaming video, and replacing the even day/odd day system.
Coucillor Penny Esseltine asked why video monitoring was selected over live-streaming equipment, which is used at the Tillsonburg Regional Airport.
“I thought people might be interested in that,” said Esseltine. “It might get community interest in the skating rink. Would there be a big cost difference between those two items?”
The difference between the two systems, said Drobitch, is primarily that webcams do not maintain data. Security cameras gather more detail and information (eg. licence plates) that can be held for a period of time if required as evidence in court.
“A webcam can certainly be investigated,” said Drobitch, noting live-streaming can sometimes benefit tourism and go hand-in-hand with the security cameras.
Molnar said he was reluctant to support live-streaming.
“This is an area highly frequented by youth and I don’t think live-streaming in any capacity of the youth of our community is probably appropriate,” said Molnar, “with the use of municipal technology.”
In his report to Council, Drobitch identified both ‘hard use’ damage and examples of wilful vandalism. Hard use included slap shot damage – slap shots are not allowed – which resulted in repairs of $1,800. Severe cold weather makes the boards and fencing more brittle, he noted.
Vandalism resulted in $10,000-$20,000 in estimated damage. Examples included two gas heaters, ongoing damage to the shelters and plexiglass panels, stolen signage and red flags, and graffiti.