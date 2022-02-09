Security guards, cameras should deter vandalism at outdoor rink

Five options from Town of Tillsonburg staff are being implemented at the JL Scott McLean Outdoor Recreation Pad after some significant vandalism this winter.

At its Jan. 27 meeting, Council directed staff to implement five options from a report with 12 suggested options.

First, town staff will engage with the public, partners and stakeholders seeking feedback and support. Stakeholders include the OPP, the donor committee (J.L. Scott McLean Legacy Fund), and various committees of council.

The idea is to find wider community support for safe and respectful rink use through social media and traditional media.

Second, the Town plans to implement a volunteer program for ‘ambassadors’ who set a good example on the ice, provide information and educate ice users.

Third, the Town will engage the services of security guards at select times to monitor the rink for safety and security.

Fourth, video monitoring will be established both as a deterrent and a follow-up if there is further vandalism.

And fifth, better sharing of rink information (eg. odd day and even day usage or what the ‘red flag’ means) through frequent use of the Town’s social media.

Potential cost is estimated to be $1,500 per week for security, $4,000 for cameras, and $2,000 for additional signage.

“What type of protective casing are you going to be putting on them (cameras)?” asked Councillor Chris Parker, noting there has been a lot of discussion about the outdoor rink at the Sports and Recreation Committee. “I am sure they will be a target.”

The solution, said David Drobitch, Manager of Parks and Facilities, is mounting them on the side of the community centre building at a certain elevation.