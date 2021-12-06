Second-highest November home sales in Tillsonburg district

The number of homes sold through the MLS System of the Tillsonburg District Real Estate Board totalled 123 units in November.

This was a decline of 10.9 per cent (15 sales) from November 2020.

Home sales were 5.9 per cent above the five-year average and 22.8 per cent above the 10-year average for the month of November.

On a year-to-date basis, home sales totalled a record 1,574 units over the first 11 months of the year. That was a gain of 9.6 per cent from the same period in 2020.

“Although down from the same month last year, November sales still posted very respectable totals for the month,” said David Bennett, president of the Tillsonburg District Real Estate Board.

“The number of newly listed properties during the month was slightly above typical November figures. We can now see a definitive trend indicating conditions are easing towards a more balanced market. It is reasonable to expect market activity in our region to remain stable headed into the end of 2021 and continue into the early part of 2022.”

The MLS Home Price Index (HPI) tracks price trends more accurately than is possible using average or median price measures. The overall MLS HPI composite/single-family benchmark price was $556,000 in November 2021, a significant gain of 34.7 per cent compared to November 2020.

The average price of homes sold in November 2021 was $620,047, up by 20.1 per cent from November 2020. The more comprehensive year-to-date average price was $615,981, a large increase of 30.8 per cent from the first 11 months of 2020.

The dollar value of all home sales in November 2021 was $76.3 million, a moderate gain of 7.1 per cent from the same month in 2020. This was a new record for the month of November.