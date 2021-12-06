Second-highest November home sales in Tillsonburg district
Article content
The number of homes sold through the MLS System of the Tillsonburg District Real Estate Board totalled 123 units in November.
Advertisement
Article content
This was a decline of 10.9 per cent (15 sales) from November 2020.
Second-highest November home sales in Tillsonburg district Back to video
Home sales were 5.9 per cent above the five-year average and 22.8 per cent above the 10-year average for the month of November.
On a year-to-date basis, home sales totalled a record 1,574 units over the first 11 months of the year. That was a gain of 9.6 per cent from the same period in 2020.
“Although down from the same month last year, November sales still posted very respectable totals for the month,” said David Bennett, president of the Tillsonburg District Real Estate Board.
“The number of newly listed properties during the month was slightly above typical November figures. We can now see a definitive trend indicating conditions are easing towards a more balanced market. It is reasonable to expect market activity in our region to remain stable headed into the end of 2021 and continue into the early part of 2022.”
The MLS Home Price Index (HPI) tracks price trends more accurately than is possible using average or median price measures. The overall MLS HPI composite/single-family benchmark price was $556,000 in November 2021, a significant gain of 34.7 per cent compared to November 2020.
The average price of homes sold in November 2021 was $620,047, up by 20.1 per cent from November 2020. The more comprehensive year-to-date average price was $615,981, a large increase of 30.8 per cent from the first 11 months of 2020.
The dollar value of all home sales in November 2021 was $76.3 million, a moderate gain of 7.1 per cent from the same month in 2020. This was a new record for the month of November.
Advertisement
Article content
The number of new listings increased by 1.4 per cent (two listings) from November 2020. There were 141 new residential listings in November 2021. This was the largest number of new listings added in the month of November in more than five years.
New listings were 10.3 per cent above the five-year average and 7.7 per cent above the 10-year average for the month of November.
Active residential listings numbered 134 units on the market at the end of November, a sharp decrease of 22.5 per cent from the end of November 2020. Active listings have not been this low in the month of November in more than three decades.
Active listings were 43.7 per cent below the five-year average and 67.3 per cent below the 10- year average for the month of November.