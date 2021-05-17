Search warrant prompts drug charges against four
Four people have been charged with drug-related offences following a May 13 investigation in Delhi, conducted by the OPP and the Haldimand/Norfolk Community Street Crime Unit.
Police arrested four people and recovered a quantity of illicit drugs.
Charged are a 22-year-old Brantford woman, a 26-year-old Norfolk man, a 30-year-old Tillsonburg man, and a 41-year-old Norfolk man.
Police are continuing to investigate and anticipate further arrests surrounding these investigations.
If anyone has any information they are urged to contact Norfolk County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.