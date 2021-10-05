A sea of orange shirts gathered on the main streets of Ingersoll last Thursday.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Patricia Marshal, organizer of the March for Truth and Reconciliation, was not exactly sure how many people attended the Sept. 30th event.

“The march in June was 100 and this is a lot more, so I’d say 200-300, I think,” said Marshal after the return walk to the Ingersoll Cheese and Agricultural Museum pavilion.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sea of orange in Ingersoll Back to video

That would qualify as a resounding success for the Ingersoll Indigenous Solidarity and Awareness Network.

“It’s honestly amazing that in such a little town we could come together and do this and ‘turn that street orange,’ because it was – all the way down, the whole street was orange. It was beautiful,” said Marshal, who saw ‘proof of resiliency, and ‘proof that people are willing to work together.’

jpg, TN

Leading up to the event Marshal had reached out to the Tillsonburg and Area Optimist Club seeking volunteers and sponsorship to help cover event insurance. That call was answered by the Optimists and others like the United Way.

“We need more members,” said Amanda Cook, who represented the Optimists at the march. “We need more members in the community to support things like this.”

Tillsonburg and Area Optimists provided hand sanitizers Thursday and used their connections to reach out to other community agencies and service clubs in Tillsonburg, Ingersoll and Woodstock.

“Everybody just came together to make this happen from the three areas. It was really a community event because this was the only one in Oxford County.”