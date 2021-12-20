Scarf bomb: ‘If you are cold, I am warm’

Nicole Tait, organizer of the 2021 Tillsonburg Scarf Bomb, wanted to get an early start Saturday.

So she moved up the start time to ‘very early’ on a dark, snowy morning – before the official 7:18 a.m. dawn in Tillsonburg – to begin hanging up donated winter clothing items that could be taken down, free, claimed by anyone in need of something to help stay warm.

“I heard she was coming out bright and early, so I thought ‘if I’m up, I’ll stop by,’ and I did,” said volunteer Cheri Racine, a co-worker with Tait, who joined team members Caden Montgomery-Tait and Chad Rieck. “I think this is a great idea.”

“Right now it’s pretty beautiful with the snowfall,” said Rieck, who had the responsibility of hand writing notes: ‘If you’re cold, I am warm. Take me down and take me home.’

“It’s a good idea,” he nodded.

“I think this is really awesome, really good,” said Racine, “and I think they’re all going to get used. This is a great place to have it because people are always coming and going at the mall.

“Somebody will take them and not feel obligated for anything, just be able to use it. A lot of people have been there, people who have lost their jobs…”

Sobeys Tillsonburg was a drop-off spot for this year’s Scarf Bomb donations, and Tait spent weeks collecting items from people that were messaging her on Facebook.

“It’s incredible that we’re still having people messaging us,” said Tait, who plans to bring back the event next winter.

“I just like to volunteer, I love it. If I could retire and just volunteer, I’d just do that.”

