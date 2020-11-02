Scammers target Tillsonburg Hydro customers

Tillsonburg Hydro Inc. has been informed that business customers are getting phone calls about disconnection of service for non-payment.

THI advises that Tillsonburg Hydro communicates any potential disconnections through written correspondence 48 hours prior to any disconnection activity, as opposed to phone calls. Also, only Tillsonburg Hydro _ not Hydro One – has the authority to disconnect power to THI customers for non-payment issues.

THI advises its customers to consider these facts and be extremely cautious about sharing any personal information with any party over the phone.

If you have any concerns about the legitimacy of information with respect to The Town of Tillsonburg or Tillsonburg Hydro, call the Customer Service Centre at 519-688-3009 to discuss concerns with staff members.