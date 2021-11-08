Santa and Mrs. Claus are coming to town Saturday, Nov. 20 for Tillsonburg’s Community Christmas and Hometown Hockey Parade.

The 1.5-kilometre parade fun starts at 11 a.m. from the Avondale church parking lot. The parade route – new this year – will head south to Oxford Street, west to Broadway, north to Bridge Street, east (at Canadian Tire) to Lisgar Avenue, and then south back to the starting/finishing point.

Santa's coming to Tillsonburg for Nov. 20 parade

“We’re really scrambling for time now, but it’s going well,” said Cathy Ryan, a member of the five-person grassroots community parade committee, which includes Chris Kersten, Patti McCarragher, Melodie Boyle and Shayla Taylor.

“Chris Kersten has been doing a lot of the legwork, handing out fliers. We have quite a few businesses from town that will be in the parade… The Shriners will be there, and we have quite a few health care workers that want to be part of it, so they are putting their float together. I think we have 14 to 15 floats so far.”

All businesses that would like to participate are asked to contact Kersten at 519-842-0618 or email chriskersten89@gmail.com . Information on the parade is regularly posted on Facebook (Talk Tillsonburg).

The Town of Tillsonburg is supporting the parade – managing the paperwork and organizing the route as part of the special events permit.

“It seems to be coming together,” said Chris Baird, Director of Recreation, Culture and Parks, noting they had already started the process for a Hometown Hockey parade, then suggested ‘why don’t we all work together to organize the parade?’

“The focus is just as much Rogers Hometown Hockey as it is Santa Claus parade – and just local Tillsonburg pride. It has come together so fast and it’s less than two weeks away now.”