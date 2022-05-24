Sam Lamb’s baseball legacy continues in Tillsonburg
Article content
Tillsonburg Minor Baseball honoured a baseball patriarch last Thursday with Sam Lamb Tribute Night.
Advertisement 2
Article content
tap here to see other videos from our team.
Sam Lamb’s baseball legacy continues in Tillsonburg Back to video
Sam Lamb (1927-2022) was known as a Tillsonburg Town Councillor, member of St. Paul’s United Church AOTS, the IOOF Lodge, the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 153, and more.
At local baseball diamonds he was just ‘Sam’ – a local and national Hall of Fame pitcher, coach, manager, scorekeeper, tournament convener, field custodian, and father of four baseball-loving children with 16 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.
A daughter, Kelly Springer, and son Terry Lamb, and his wife Mary Ann Van Geertruyde were invited by TMBI to throw ceremonial pitches to three of Sam’s great grandchildren Owen Harris, Travis Lamb, and Brandon Balazs, all players on the Tillsonburg Pioneer Cabinetry 18U baseball team, before their 2022 home opener at Sam Lamb Field.
“I threw to Owen,” said Kelly Springer. “I wasn’t aiming at Owen, but he’s the one that caught it.”
“I was throwing it to Brandon,” said Terry Lamb, adding with a laugh, “and no, I didn’t make it. I had warmed up, too.”
“It was beautiful, it was awesomely done,” said Van Geertruyde, summing up the night. “Historical. Emotional. And proud. He wouldn’t want this but he would’ve loved it. Loved it because he loved baseball and he loved people. It was his passion. And that’s what this was about – he appreciated everybody and this was for everyone.
“The moms and dads of the great grandchildren here, they were here as toddlers,” said Van Geertruyde, “following their dads playing for the Red Sox. And their moms playing for Orange Crush and the Sockettes. Whether it was this ball field, the other (hardball) field, or anywhere – it’s where they were. Batgirls, batboys, ball fetchers, loving ball.”
Advertisement 3
Article content
“I was batgirl for the (Tillsonburg) Jets,” said Kelly, recalling the Sam-coached Women’s A provincial champs.
She later played fastball and then competitive slo-pitch in town.
“We were very competitive. And we looked good too,” Kelly smiled.
“He showed us to be competitive,” said Terry. “To be fair, once the game’s over, that’s it. But during the game, you play your best, you play your hardest, always. But he never said a lot to us – he wasn’t a rah-rah type of guy.”
“He was a good coach, too,” Kelly noted.
“He knew the game,” said Terry. “Him and I and Max, we used to have our discussions. But you know what, dad pretty much always ended up being right.
“The people here tonight, the teammates, the players, the kids, they will remember when he transitioned off the field (as a player), when he was 80-85, and he was up there running the scoreboard and still being involved.”
“It was a lot of dedication, a lot of hours,” said Mary Anne. “The recognition, he always knew in his heart it didn’t matter, so long as this, baseball, this diamond, was here for the kids. That’s what he wanted. He wanted it to be carried on, for people to love ball and appreciate ball, and keep going.”
“He spent a lot of time on this diamond,” said Kelly. “Him and my brother Danny (1952-2013).”
“He kept baseball going for Danny and I, and Max (Partlo) and some of the younger guys,” nodded Terry. “And it just evolved from Red Sox to Old Sox.”
“And he used to like keeping score,” said Kelly. “He loved to be back there.”
Advertisement 4
Article content
“He loved it,” Terry agreed.
“You wouldn’t know how much time, behind the scenes, like calling people, the things that no one wants to do, managing. And never ever said ‘I’m not doing this anymore.’ When we went to tournaments, the families came along. Always with families. I’m so proud of my dad. He made a lot of people happy and never asked for anything. Always giving. A great father, just a great man.”
With the 18U season opener underway at Sam Lamb Field, Sam’s children were confident Sam’s baseball legacy would continue.
“They’ll keep it going,” said Terry, nodding toward the Otters’ dugout. “They will be the coaches.”
cabbott@postmedia.com