Sam Lamb’s baseball legacy continues in Tillsonburg

Sam Lamb (1927-2022) was known as a Tillsonburg Town Councillor, member of St. Paul’s United Church AOTS, the IOOF Lodge, the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 153, and more.

At local baseball diamonds he was just ‘Sam’ – a local and national Hall of Fame pitcher, coach, manager, scorekeeper, tournament convener, field custodian, and father of four baseball-loving children with 16 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.

A daughter, Kelly Springer, and son Terry Lamb, and his wife Mary Ann Van Geertruyde were invited by TMBI to throw ceremonial pitches to three of Sam’s great grandchildren Owen Harris, Travis Lamb, and Brandon Balazs, all players on the Tillsonburg Pioneer Cabinetry 18U baseball team, before their 2022 home opener at Sam Lamb Field.

“I threw to Owen,” said Kelly Springer. “I wasn’t aiming at Owen, but he’s the one that caught it.”

“I was throwing it to Brandon,” said Terry Lamb, adding with a laugh, “and no, I didn’t make it. I had warmed up, too.”

“It was beautiful, it was awesomely done,” said Van Geertruyde, summing up the night. “Historical. Emotional. And proud. He wouldn’t want this but he would’ve loved it. Loved it because he loved baseball and he loved people. It was his passion. And that’s what this was about – he appreciated everybody and this was for everyone.

“The moms and dads of the great grandchildren here, they were here as toddlers,” said Van Geertruyde, “following their dads playing for the Red Sox. And their moms playing for Orange Crush and the Sockettes. Whether it was this ball field, the other (hardball) field, or anywhere – it’s where they were. Batgirls, batboys, ball fetchers, loving ball.”