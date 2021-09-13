Salvation Army Tillsonburg is rebuilding with new and familiar programs

There are some new faces at the Salvation Army Tillsonburg office that you will be seeing around town in the coming weeks and months.

Lieutenant Drew Young, Corps Officer (pastor) of the Salvation Army Tillsonburg Community Church, arrived in July, taking over for retired Captain Nancy Sheils (and interim officer from February to July).

Clare Laker from Tillsonburg joined the Salvation Army staff as Community and Family Services Worker on Aug. 30.

“We wanted to let the community know we’re the new staff here,” said Young. “And let them know that our hours are now fixed for Monday to Friday, 9-3.”

Salvation Army Tillsonburg continues to provide numerous services including emergency food (in the form of a food bank), seasonal programs for Christmas with food hampers and toys (through an application process), back to school shoes for kids (up to high school age), and partnering with the United Way for school supplies.

The back-to-school shoes program received $2,964 in donations, including a $1,290 donation from St. Paul’s United Church, which will also be used in 2022. Autoneum also makes a significant donation to the program.

“We are in the process of rebuilding ourselves,” said Young.

The Salvation Army is currently gearing up for the Kettle Drive, and the annual Christmas Season Coat Drive when they accept gently used or new coats.

“If people are needing coats they just literally come up and say, ‘I need a coat.’ And we hand that out.

“We’d prefer if anyone donating coats comes to drop off coats at the office (155 Broadway, 2nd Floor) to keep the Thrift Store staff from being inundated.”