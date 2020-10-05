Salvation Army hamper registration begins in Simcoe

This year more than ever local families will be in need of help during the holiday season.

At the Salvation Army, a Christmas hamper program is held to provide families with enough resources to cook a Christmas dinner, as well as give some gifts to the children in the households.

Registration for the hampers opened on Oct. 1 and, by that afternoon, more than 20 families had signed up.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, registration looks different than past years. Online applications can be found on the Salvation Army Simcoe Community and Family Services Facebook page. Registrations also can be made in person by appointment or over the phone by calling 519-426-3640 or 226-567-0255. .

Terri Simmons, community and family services manager, said she is unsure how many hampers will be made this year.

“We do anticipate that the numbers are going to be higher this year.”

Typically, about 650 hampers are distributed, she said.

For those looking to help, donations of gift cards, money and toys are needed.

Simmons said gifts for older kids are also needed.

“Teenagers like the body-care stuff, gift cards,” said Simmons. “Walmart, Sport Chek, Giant Tiger, Ardenes, those are all huge needs.”

Donations can be dropped off at the main office during office hours.