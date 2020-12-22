Running marathons for Alzheimer’s

Chris Abbott
Dec 22, 2020  •   •  4 minute read
Tillsonburg's George Papadakos is in training to run 31 marathons in 31 days in January, raising funds for the Alzheimer Society of Oxford. (Submitted/Adam Glass and Matt Ungar/OTG Productions)
Tillsonburg’s George Papadakos will hit the ground running when he kicks off his 31 marathons in 31 days ‘Marathons for Memories’ fundraiser for the Alzheimer Society of Oxford in January.

Papadakos set a goal of $13,082, representing $1 for every kilometre he plans to run in January, and as of Dec. 21 he had raised $1,242 (9% of his goal).

“He’s doing an amazing thing, it’s incredible what he’s doing,” said Shelley Green, Executive Director, Alzheimer Society of Oxford. “He’s going to be running in snow… it’s pretty incredible.

“I think once people realize, ‘oh, he’s actually out there doing it, and he’s doing it in this weather every day,’ I’m hoping that will really encourage people to give,” said Green. “To see George’s level of commitment to the people that are living with dementia in Oxford County, I really hope that people will see that and they will respond and give, because it’s really amazing.”

Papadakos’ fundraiser will be coming in during the Alzheimer Society of Oxford’s 2020-21 fiscal year, which ends March 31st – a fiscal year which does not include Walk for Alzheimer’s fundraising, moved from January 2021 to May 2021.

“George’s fundraising… it certainly is a help,” said Green. “I’m hoping that people are going to get behind that and really just show their appreciation for what he’s doing because it’s phenomenal.”

Papadakos has an online pledge form for his marathons fundraiser available through the Alzheimer Society website (https://alzheimer.ca/oxford/en). You can also reach out to Papadakos through email triathlongeorge@hotmail.com, ‘George Papadakos’ on Facebook, and @triathlongeorge on Instagram.

“We’ve been supporting the Alzheimer Society charity… I think since Nikko and I moved back to Tillsonburg,” said Papadakos. “Nikko’s grandmother passed away from Alzheimer’s in 1999, and her aunt had a form of dementia… it ended up taking her life within a year, year-and-a-half.

“So it’s been very close, and near and dear to Nikko’s family, and ever since I’ve just been onboard and helped support that charity. We ran the duathlon, which was run for five years, and we made over $14,000.”

Their daughter, Zoey, has participated in the Walk for Alzheimers since she was old enough to walk.

“She’s been one of those kids that’s been out there every year getting donations, trying to get enough money to get the (stuffie) bear. I think she became the youngest person to be on the Wall of Fame for the Alzheimer Society of Oxford.

“So it’s just something we’ve always rallied around, and I just feel like being in this environment that we’re in right now, they are definitely in need of a lot of much-needed funds, for sure.

“At the end of the day, it’s not about me. I’ll have a lot of takeaways for myself, but it’s not about me, it’s about the Alzheimer Society getting the recognition, and I am hoping that people will donate.”

In his 46-year lifetime Papadakos has completed seven marathons, and as an ironman competitor, marathons come at the end of a gruelling day. Ironman triathlons includes a 2.4 mile swim (3.8 km), 112 mile cycling (180 km), and then 26.2 mile run (42.2 km) – that’s 140.6 miles (242 km) combined in one long, long day.

Growing up as a competitive soccer goalie, there was a time – including 25ish years ago in his college days – when those distances would not have been achievable.

“It’s funny because I ask myself that question a lot. I think it’s because I’m in a better mindset in my life right now. Obviously, with 20 years experience, not just in the endurance business but just 20 years of living life, you learn to appreciate certain things. My health and my outstanding energy levels are something I pride myself on, and being able to push through certain things that most people wouldn’t even fathom doing is something that I definitely hold near and dear to my heart. I really do love that I can push myself.

“So yeah, going back 20 years ago I would have said (31 marathons in 31 days), ‘you’re absolutely flipping crazy.’ Or even a marathon.

“Even in 2000, I would have said, ‘I don’t run. I’m a goalie.’ I never would have been one of those guys who said, ‘Let’s go for a run.’ Maybe on the soccer field, but in college you might do some wind sprints and stuff like that, but not something that would keep you in shape… it was all technical and tactical stuff.”

When he started distance running in 2007 he had to learn to run like an endurance runner.

“I thought it was going to be easy and it wasn’t. Obviously, I learned very, very quickly that to run for long distances and manage your paces, and drinking water, and the affects of running that far on your body, was a big learning curve for me.”

