Running marathons for Alzheimer’s

Papadakos’ fundraiser will be coming in during the Alzheimer Society of Oxford’s 2020-21 fiscal year, which ends March 31st – a fiscal year which does not include Walk for Alzheimer’s fundraising, moved from January 2021 to May 2021.

“George’s fundraising… it certainly is a help,” said Green. “I’m hoping that people are going to get behind that and really just show their appreciation for what he’s doing because it’s phenomenal.”

Papadakos has an online pledge form for his marathons fundraiser available through the Alzheimer Society website (https://alzheimer.ca/oxford/en). You can also reach out to Papadakos through email triathlongeorge@hotmail.com, ‘George Papadakos’ on Facebook, and @triathlongeorge on Instagram.

“We’ve been supporting the Alzheimer Society charity… I think since Nikko and I moved back to Tillsonburg,” said Papadakos. “Nikko’s grandmother passed away from Alzheimer’s in 1999, and her aunt had a form of dementia… it ended up taking her life within a year, year-and-a-half.

“So it’s been very close, and near and dear to Nikko’s family, and ever since I’ve just been onboard and helped support that charity. We ran the duathlon, which was run for five years, and we made over $14,000.”

Their daughter, Zoey, has participated in the Walk for Alzheimers since she was old enough to walk.

“She’s been one of those kids that’s been out there every year getting donations, trying to get enough money to get the (stuffie) bear. I think she became the youngest person to be on the Wall of Fame for the Alzheimer Society of Oxford.