Article content
Tillsonburg’s George Papadakos will hit the ground running when he kicks off his 31 marathons in 31 days ‘Marathons for Memories’ fundraiser for the Alzheimer Society of Oxford in January.
Papadakos set a goal of $13,082, representing $1 for every kilometre he plans to run in January, and as of Dec. 21 he had raised $1,242 (9% of his goal).
Running marathons for Alzheimer’s Back to video
“He’s doing an amazing thing, it’s incredible what he’s doing,” said Shelley Green, Executive Director, Alzheimer Society of Oxford. “He’s going to be running in snow… it’s pretty incredible.
“I think once people realize, ‘oh, he’s actually out there doing it, and he’s doing it in this weather every day,’ I’m hoping that will really encourage people to give,” said Green. “To see George’s level of commitment to the people that are living with dementia in Oxford County, I really hope that people will see that and they will respond and give, because it’s really amazing.”