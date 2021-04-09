Rotary honour for Dover Rocks Boxes volunteer

Article content

Accolades continue to pour in for Meika Matthews of Port Dover.

The community newspaper in Matthews’ hometown recently named her Port Dover’s Citizen of the Year.

And this weekend, the Rotary Club of Norfolk Sunrise recognized Matthews with a Paul Harris Fellow.

Matthews made her presence felt in 2018 as an organizer of Folkin’ Vote – a grassroots movement to raise the profile of local issues in Norfolk County in time for the municipal election three years ago.

More recently, Matthews has put her shoulder to the wheel on behalf of Port Dover and area businesses with the Dover Rocks Boxes campaign.

With the latter, Matthews has overseen the delivery of merchandise from struggling local businesses to customers who are hunkered down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Matthews’ Paul Harris Fellow is just the latest of a long series of associations with Rotary and Rotary International.

“As a former long-term exchange student through the Rotary Club of Norfolk Sunrise, Meika spent a year in Finland and made the most of this once-in-a-lifetime exchange opportunity, honing skills in leadership, independence, confidence, and global citizenry,” Rudi Atkinson, past president of Rotary of Norfolk Sunrise, said in a news release.