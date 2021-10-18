Rotary commemorates World Polio Day

World Polio Day was established over a decade ago by Rotary International to commemorate the Oct. 24 birthday of Dr. Jonas Salk. Salk led the first team to develop a vaccine against the poliomyelitis virus, better known as polio, in the 1950s.

To recognize the day, and raise awareness of this important cause, the Rotary Club of Tillsonburg is flying the distinctive End Polio Now flag at the Rotary Clock tower this month.

Rotary members have contributed more than $2.2 billion and countless volunteer hours to protect nearly three billion children in 122 countries from this paralyzing disease. Rotary’s advocacy efforts have played a role in decisions by governments to contribute more than $10 billion to the effort.

When Rotary and its partners formed the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) in 1988, there were 350,000 cases of polio in 125 countries every year. Today, polio cases have been reduced by 99.9 per cent, and just two countries continue to report cases of wild poliovirus: Afghanistan and Pakistan. Because of the efforts of Rotary and its partners, nearly 19.4 million people who would otherwise have been paralyzed are walking, and more than 1.5 million people are alive who would otherwise have died.

The infrastructure we helped build to end polio is also being used to treat and prevent other diseases (including COVID-19) and create lasting impact in other areas of public health (www.endpolio.org).

The poliovirus is a highly contagious disease that destroys the nervous system causing paralysis. There are three different forms which have a variety of effects, ranging from mild to paralysis. Fecal-oral contact often from poor hand washing or from consuming contaminated food or water can spread the virus. It can also be transmitted by sneezing or coughing.