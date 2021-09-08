RONA Moffatt & Powell plans carnival to support food bank

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

The carnival, from 12-8 p.m., will have bouncy castles, cotton candy, snow cones, play centres and a barbecue.

Covid protocols will be in place (masks are mandatory within the carnival area).

Raffles will be held inside the store and there will be a silent auction starting Sept. 13. Proceeds from the fundraisers will to the food bank.

Pink the Town will also be selling signs to raise funds for Breast Cancer awareness month.

The RONA Moffatt & Powell store on Tillson Avenue will be supporting the Helping Hand Food Bank throughout the month of September.

During the Lowe’s Canada Heroes Campaign, customers of participating stores – including RONA Moffatt & Powell – will be invited to make donations at the cash register over a period of 30 days in support of a local cause selected by their store. At the end of the campaign, Lowe’s Canada will match 50 per cent of the funds raised by the 311 participating locations, up to $2,000 per store.

“They are asking people (in Tillsonburg) to consider donating to the food bank, and Lowes and RONA will match that donation,” said Dianne Clark, Helping Hand Food Bank coordinator.

“That day, Sept. 11, has become really big for us at the food bank, which is really good,” said Clark. “There’s also the Show ‘n Shine at the fairground and they are asking for food donations for us. When they’re done, they’re planning on doing a parade down Broadway to bring us the food. We’re also having Cram the Cruiser day on the 11th at Metro.

“So the town of Tillsonburg is rallying around the food bank in many different ways in many different spots to try to help to provide us with food. We’ve had more people coming forward who need assistance… because the reality is our shelves are starting to get bare.”