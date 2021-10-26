This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The Nov. 20-21 festival features a weekend of hockey-related activities, NHL alumni appearances, music and fun for the family, 11-5 both days, followed by a special Monday night (Nov. 22) celebration with Ron MacLean and Tara Slone broadcasting on location at 7:30 p.m. on Sportsnet prior to the Winnipeg-Pittsburgh NHL game.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Rogers Hometown Hockey is coming to Tillsonburg Back to video

The Hometown Hockey segments, which ‘celebrate the history and culture’ of hockey in Canada, began in 2014. More than 130 communities across the country have been featured, including recent stops in Ayr (Oct. 16-18) and Lindsay (Oct. 23-25). Belleville, Oro-Medonte and Sudbury are on the schedule leading up to Tillsonburg’s weekend, which was announced during the Oct. 25 Toronto-Carolina game.

“It’s quite the travelling festival,” said Chris Baird, Tillsonburg’s Director of Recreation, Culture and Parks. “There’s about 10 huge tractor trailers and they bring everything.

“It’s kind of new to me, but we thought ‘what a great way to showcase Tillsonburg on a national level. It’s a really tight timetable but we’ve got some really great people involved and we’re really confident that we can pull it off.”

The downtown area (Broadway south of the Rotary Clock Tower) will be decorated.

“We’re planning on a parade on the Saturday (Nov. 20), so that’s coming together. There will be fireworks Saturday night starting at 7 p.m. up at Memorial Park, which will be the first in a long time.

“The actual festival is Saturday and Sunday (Nov. 21), from 11-5. We’re basically using the whole area outside the (Community Centre) building where the parking lot and outdoor ice pad is. All of that will be cordoned off and they will do their live broadcast there on the Monday.”

The 30-minute segment will highlight local hockey history and celebrities, and some of the history of the town.

“They really do a lot of research and get some interesting content. They also go to local schools to drum up some excitement.”

Register online (hometownhockey.com) for free tickets to the festival. Tickets will have specific entry times. Crowd sizes are limited, proof of vaccination is required, and face-masks (at this time) are mandatory.

“There’s all sorts of cool things that Rogers brings in,” said Baird, “and they do ball hockey tournaments.”

cabbott@postmedia.com