Retired teacher takes up Great Cycle Challenge

One week into the 2021 Great Cycle Challenge, Tillsonburg’s Scott Gooding is well on the way toward his $5,000 fundraising goal.

As of Monday, Aug. 9, Gooding had completed 11 rides since Aug. 1, for a total of 224 kilometre, including a 45-kilometre ride. His goal is to cycle 750 kilometres in August.

The distances and times are not as important as the funds raised to help fight childhood cancer.

“Right now, over 1,400 (Canadian) children are diagnosed with cancer every year, and it’s the biggest killer of children from disease in Canada,” Gooding wrote on his Great Cycle Challenge page. “Kids should be living life, not fighting for it.”

It is Gooding’s second year raising funds for the Great Cycle Challenge.

“Last year was crazy, I can’t believe how well it went. Last year my goal was $400 I raised $8,300 or something like that which was … crazy.”

That total included a $2,000 donation from the 2020 Tillsonburg Prom Committee, which had raised funds for a prom they could not have due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m not sure about my goal this year ($5,000), so if I can even get close … I mean, I understand. It’s been another year when people and businesses and service clubs have not been in a good spot.

“It doesn’t really matter. The money – any money – is helpful. All of it.

“I did raise my goals for riding, which I’m sort of regretting now,” he added with a laugh. “Last year it was 400 kilometres, and that wasn’t too bad. I went for 750 this year. I could always change that but I don’t really want to do that because I don’t want to quit on it. But that means I have to ride 25 kilometres every day.”