Article content

Just one of Dorothy’s famous lines from the 1939 film The Wizard of Oz, one of the most watched movies in history.

Restoring a first edition Wonderful World of Oz

It was adapted from a children’s novel by L. Frank Baum, which the Library of Congress has described as ‘America’s greatest and best-loved home-grown fairy tale.’

It’s a book Tillsonburg’s Matt Scholtz, an expert in book conservation, has been asked to repair – a first edition copy of The Wonderful of Wizard of Oz (with pictures by W.W. Denslow), copyrighted in 1899. It is one of 10,000 first-edition copies, and according to the back page was printed on the 15th of May, 1900.

Only a few months later a second edition of 25,000 copies sold out.

“One book seller has called this the most important children’s book in history,” said Scholtz. “I would say it’s the most important American children’s book. Other books like Alice in Wonderland would certainly be one of the most important children’s books.”

Since 2014 Scholtz has repaired 30-plus books, mostly bibles and family cookbooks, which are extremely important to families, but he says this book is the rarest – and a treasure.

“Not only the rarest but one of the most important in terms of the broader picture. This book is the most important children’s books period.”

The restoration work will be done page by page and there are about 230 pages. First, Scholtz needs to do an inventory.

“The first thing to do is make sure all the pages are there and they are in order.”

What takes a particularly long time is repairing torn pages and he uses a special ultra-thin and extremely transparent tape.