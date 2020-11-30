Boss Leaf, Flippin' Mike's team up for Christmas Eve event

Boss Leaf and Flippin’ Mike’s Burger Restaurant are teaming up to create a new Christmas Eve event in Tillsonburg.

Calling it the first Flippin’ Bosses Christmas, Mike Jourdy, Melodie Boyle and their families will be providing a traditional Christmas dinner – turkey, mashed potatoes and vegetables – to those who cannot be with their families, or anyone in need of a hot meal, on Dec. 24. They will also try to help families with children by giving them toys.

“It’s for everyone,” said Boyle, owner of Boss Leaf.

“I think our whole idea is to feed people that… can’t go and visit families,” said Jourdy, owner of Flippin’ Mike’s. “They can’t do a lot of stuff, this is COVID right? So if you are in need of food or a nice dinner and you can’t go to your family for a turkey dinner, we’re going to give it to you.”

Jourdy said the plan is to have people contact them at Flippin’ Mike’s or Boss Leaf in advance to say, ‘I have a family of four.’ Or family of six, or two, or one – and all of it will be done in takeout fashion on the 24th.

“We would appreciate a heads up in advance,” said Boyle, noting people can call their businesses or contact them through Facebook.

They don’t need names, said Jourdy, just numbers. They don’t want to run out of food.

“We will fervently prepare the meals for them,” said Jourdy. “We’re going to buy a bunch of turkeys, make stuffing, make mashed potatoes, vegetables, and as Melodie said there will be desserts. Our families are basically going to hand out the food. You come, you say you need one meal, six, whatever, and out they’ll go. Nobody will need to come inside, we’re going to bring the food right out to you and say ‘Merry Christmas.’”

“If they say ‘we’ve also got three kids,’ we’ll go back and grab whichever toy or gift card, whatever they feel is more suitable,” said Boyle, noting she is bringing her four children on the 24th to show them Christmas spirit.

The plan is to start serving dinners on the 24th around 4-5:30 p.m. (to be determined). Jourdy plans to close his restaurant that day after the lunch service to make final preparations.

“Not everyone has the capability to cook a big turkey dinner for just one,” said Boyle. “If you’re stuck at home by yourself…”

“We expect to see you,” Jourdy smiled.

“People are by themselves, and they’re not going to cook this big meal…”

“And they might feel left out at Christmas,” said Boyle. “Or they might not have the funds to provide a big meal for themselves. So if we have the means, and if we have the resources to pull from the community…”

Tim Hortons will be provide hot chocolate while people wait for their Christmas meals outside Flippin’ Mike’s (118 Broadway).

“Sweet ‘n Sassy has agreed to provide all the desserts for us,” said Boyle. “And I’m going to do the gifts and toys, and we’re going to do the food.

“My potato suppliers said they will gladly give me potatoes,” said Jourdy. “We did a Remembrance Day event – fed the veterans in Tillsonburg and Woodstock – and that company gives me whatever I need. They just don’t say no.”

Boyle also reached out to a manager at a grocery store who is ‘doubling down’ with gift cards for food.

“COVID hit everyone differently,” said Boyle. “Some businesses flourished, some businesses didn’t. A lot of families are struggling, so this is our way of giving back. I think we’re both prominent members of the community, and as such we have a responsibility to build back up what COVID has taken from us.”

“Helping,” Jourdy nodded.

“These are values that Mike and I both hold very dearly to our hearts – giving back,” said Boyle. “That’s what I’m going to teach my children, you do what you can when you can.”

The community has already started contributing to Flippin’ Bosses Christmas, whether it’s the $20 Jourdy received in his restaurant – safely stored under his cash register – or a $500 donation he received by phone on Friday.

Boyle has a tip jar in her store that she has been using for donations (more than $200 so collected so far), which she plans to match.

“I think we came up with the idea literally together,” said Boyle. “We both had ideas that we wanted to do and we kind of amalgamated it into one big community thing. It took a lot of brainstorming on our part to make it COVID-safe.

“And one more thing to include, if anyone is in especially dire need of assistance before Christmas, for gifts or non-perishable food items, or genuinely struggling, they can reach out to us personally and we will try to help them,” said Boyle. “No promises, but we will see what we can pull together for them.”

