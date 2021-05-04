Resort-event centre proposed near Port Rowan

Article content

Norfolk County has received a second proposal for a conference-event centre on Front Road along the shore of Lake Erie.

The latest one comes from Long Point developer Jeff Bouck for a 59-acre property at 436 Front Rd., between Port Rowan and Booth’s Harbour.

At the heart of the property in the agricultural zone is a horse-riding facility and stable. Bouck is planning a resort featuring 23 tourist cabins, a riding arena, a wedding and conference centre and a restaurant with a “saloon” theme.

In a report to Norfolk council, which was to be considered May 4, senior planner Mohammad Alam said “resorted-oriented residential condominiums, tourist activities, and agri-tourism are historically present in the locality.”

But Alam said provincial policy in the agricultural zone doesn’t explicitly allow for Bouck’s proposal to build tourist cabins as a freehold condominium corporation.

“Staff believe that creating 23 new lots may need a creative approach to be consistent with the provincial policy statements,” said the planner, adding the developer may want to explore the ownership of individual cabins without subdividing the property into separate lots.